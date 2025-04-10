Work starts on new Playzone in Southwick to give more kids access to sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has started on football and basketball facilities in Southwick to give more kids access to sport - and its benefits.

Young people from the Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project at the start of work on the playzone. | Submitted

Construction has started to create state-of-the-art facilities on land at Church Street, which was previously a sports area.

The Football Foundation PlayZone is forging ahead after Sunderland City Council secured a £198,076 grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, £10,000 from North Sunderland Area Committee and £34,955 from the city’s Healthy City Fund.

The new multi-sport pitch will be one of more than 200 PlayZones to be delivered across the country, offering a wide range of opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to be active in a way that suits them and get involved in sport and physical activity.

This investment will support the development of brand-new facilities, as well as bringing back to life old facilities through refurbishment works. The PlayZone will also include smart -access technology and a booking system.

The PlayZone in Southwick will be managed by Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project and will be open to the public to book seven days a week.

Active Sunderland community officer Chris Nicholas, Councillor Kelly Chequer, Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project Youth and Careers Worker Dave Mitchell, Councillor Michael Butler, Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project Youth and Community Co-Ordinator Kayleigh Richardson, Active Sunderland Project Lead Andrea Baldwin and Councillor Alex Samuels with young people from the Southwick Neighbourhood Youth Project at the start of work on the playzone. | Submitted

Ruth Walker, who operates the project, said: "This is an exciting development for the area, bringing a former games area back to use and making the area look great, it’s going to be fantastic. The new facility is for the local community to use, it's going to make an enormous difference to getting our local community active as well as giving young people something positive to do."

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation said: "When it comes to tackling the greatest inequalities to becoming active, the Football Foundation knows a ‘one-size fits all’ approach doesn’t work. That’s why community engagement is at the heart of our PlayZones programme.

"As with all PlayZones, the new facility in Southwick has been shaped by the local community who’ll be able to step out onto the pitch and get active in a way that suits them.

"Thanks to the funding we receive from our partners – the Premier League, The FA and Government, the Foundation will be delivering over 200 PlayZones like this one across the country."

Cllr Beth Jones Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "We are delighted to have been able to secure this funding from the Football Foundation to help regenerate a local community.

"The PlayZone represents our commitment to ensuring that sport, physical activity and play are central to the well-being of communities and that everyone can access safe and modern facilities.

“This space will not only enhance physical well-being but also serve as a gathering place for families and friends to develop new, positive experiences with sport, play and physical activity."