Wonder Woman Aly Dixon hits her Great North Run goal
Wonder Woman runner Aly Dixon believes she has hit her world record target.
Aly set out to break the record for a half marathon in a superhero suit during today’s Great North Run in her role as a fundraising ambassador for St Benedict’s Hospice.
She took advantage of the perfect conditions to shatter the Guinness World Record for the fastest super hero in a half marathon.
The Sunderland Stroller ran the half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields dressed as Wonder Woman and recorded 1.18.26 to knock spots off the previous record of 1.24.16.
“It was fantastic, I loved every second,” she said.
She admitted she had struggled at one point, but thinking of the good cause she was running for had pushed her on: “The suffering I was doing for ten minutes was nothing compared to the guys at St Benedict’s,” she said.
Aly, who is aiming to raise £2,500 for her chosen cause, paid tribute to the crowds who lined the course.
“When I do it in the elites, they haven’t built up as much,” she said.
“Literally ever inch of the course, there was a ‘Go on Aly’, ‘Go on Wonder Woman’.”
She was looking forward to unwinding with ‘a beer and a burger’.
“I took a beer at about ten miles and spilled it all down myself,” she said.
Tom Bodley, Great Run assistant site manager for the west and Elite Finish said: "It has been an absolutely amazing event. The sun has been shining.
"The elite athletes were superb and there was some great finishes, especially from Mo Farah, but the best part has to be with the main 40,000 or so people who have been running. Seeing some of the faces on the athletes who cross the finish line has been amazing.
"We can't wait for the next one. Bring it on."
Debs Stott, 47, and Janet Morris, 56, ran for Washington Running Club. They managed to cross the finish line in around 2 hours and 32 minutes.
She said: "It was amazing."
Janet said: "I loved it.
The event also saw South Shields Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews complete the 13.1-mile run despite having a heart scare in July.
To donate to Aly’s appeal, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/aly-dixon