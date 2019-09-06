Sunderland runner Aly Dixon bids to break Guinness World Record for the fastest superhero to run a half marathon
Sunderland Olympian Aly Dixon is turning Wonder Woman in her latest fundraising world record bid.
The Wearside runner, who has competed in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Championships, was named St Benedict’s Hospice’s first official ambassador in February.
Now, she has announced she will be taking part in this weekend’s Great North Run to raise funds for the charity – dressed as the superhero – less than a week after running 50km at the World Championship.
In a statement on her fundraising page, she wrote: “Running a half marathon isn't a great challenge for me, I'm an Olympic marathoner, I do it most days.
“So to make it a bit more of a challenge I plan to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest superhero to run a half marathon! I will dress as Wonder Woman and run the Great North Run.
“At the beginning of the year I was asked if I would become an ambassador for the Hospice and straight away I said yes.
“St Benedict’s Hospice is an amazing facility here in Sunderland. It is NHS funded but needs extra vital funds to support its services.
Aly’s family has a close connection to the hospice.
In 2012 her cousin, Andrew, 25, was cared for at the Monkwearmouth, then in 2015 the community team cared for grandad Tommy during his last few days.
“And most recently, just at the back end of June, the community team once again cared for my Uncle Bill before he sadly passed away,” she said.
“Each time the care and support given to the patients and my family was second to none. The community team was on call 24 hours a day and they were amazing.
“We need to raise vital funds to support these services along with the added services which the hospice provide.
“Please help to support me and this amazing cause by giving as much or as little as you can afford.”
To donate to Aly’s appeal, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/aly-dixon