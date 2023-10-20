Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the woman sadly died at the scene.

At 2.30pm on Thursday, October 19 police received a report of a collision on Park Road at the junction with Burdon Road in the city, outside the Basis church.

Emergency services attended but, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman in her 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The corner of Park Road and Stockton Road. Sunderland Echo image.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Police are now asking for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to help officers with their enquiries. An air ambulance attended the scene.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of the Northumbria Police Motor Patrols department, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly lost her life. This must be a devastating time for them and we will provide all the support possible.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information which may assist us to get in touch.

The roads around the accident were blocked off. Sunderland Echo image.

“We are particularly keen to hear from any motorists or pedestrians who were in the area at the time who witnessed events leading up to the collision and also those who may have dashcam footage.”