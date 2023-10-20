Woman's death confirmed after collision near Sunderland's Mowbray Park - police issue appeal for information
Officers are appealing for witnesses after the woman sadly died at the scene.
At 2.30pm on Thursday, October 19 police received a report of a collision on Park Road at the junction with Burdon Road in the city, outside the Basis church.
Emergency services attended but, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the woman in her 60s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Police are now asking for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to help officers with their enquiries. An air ambulance attended the scene.
Sergeant John Sanderson, of the Northumbria Police Motor Patrols department, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the woman who has sadly lost her life. This must be a devastating time for them and we will provide all the support possible.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information which may assist us to get in touch.
“We are particularly keen to hear from any motorists or pedestrians who were in the area at the time who witnessed events leading up to the collision and also those who may have dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information should use the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20231019-0594.