Air ambulance scrambled to Sunderland after traffic collision in Park Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) were dispatched to an incident on the corner of Park Road and Stockton Road, outside the Basis church building, at around 2.30pm on Thursday, October 19.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2.30pm today (Thursday), we received a report of a road traffic collision on Park Road in Sunderland.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene and a section of the road is closed in both directions.”
NEAS said in a statement: “We were called to a road traffic incident at the junction of Burdon Road and Park Road, Sunderland at 2.30 this afternoon.
"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance.”
A spokesperson from the air ambulance team said: “Our critical care team was activated at 2.38pm to reports of a road traffic collision around the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland.
“We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 2.56pm.”
There was considerable traffic congestion as a result of the incident and Mowbray Park was locked up early.