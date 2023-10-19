News you can trust since 1873
Air ambulance scrambled to Sunderland after traffic collision in Park Road

Police and air and road ambulance crews were scrambled after a road traffic collision near Mowbray Park in Sunderland.
By Tony Gillan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST
Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and the Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) were dispatched to an incident on the corner of Park Road and Stockton Road, outside the Basis church building, at around 2.30pm on Thursday, October 19.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2.30pm today (Thursday), we received a report of a road traffic collision on Park Road in Sunderland.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and a section of the road is closed in both directions.”

Police at the scene.Police at the scene.
NEAS said in a statement: “We were called to a road traffic incident at the junction of Burdon Road and Park Road, Sunderland at 2.30 this afternoon.

"We dispatched two double crewed ambulances, a specialist paramedic and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance.”

A spokesperson from the air ambulance team said: “Our critical care team was activated at 2.38pm to reports of a road traffic collision around the Ashbrooke area of Sunderland.

Ambulance crews at the scene.Ambulance crews at the scene.
“We had two doctors and a paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 2.56pm.”

There was considerable traffic congestion as a result of the incident and Mowbray Park was locked up early.

