For Miss Sunderland Great Britain 2023, Kirsty Wright, the contests have helped her to overcome her personal difficulties, including bullying, verbal abuse and mental health issues.

Kirsty, 24, claimed the local title in July and will now contest the Miss Great Britain finals in Leicester on October 19 and 20.

Over the years Kirsty has had to contend with bullying and verbal abuse, going back to school and college.

Kirsty Wright was crowned Miss Sunderland Great Britain. Picture by Brian Hayes Photography.

This impacted upon her education and led to the mental health issues.

Nevertheless, she attained a degree in sport, exercise & rehabilitation and now works full time for the NHS in diabetes podiatry. She has moved on from her difficulties with great positivity.

Feedback from an interview constituted half of the Miss Sunderland Great Britain entrants’ scores. Only 25% of the final score is based on what the judges see on stage.

Being a role model and what is done outside the pageant are also important, as well as charity work.

Kirsty Wright is also a full time NHS worker. Picture by Brian Hayes Photography.

Kirsty creates care packages for homeless people. She is also working towards fundraising for Cancer Research UK & Alex's Wish, a charity which aims to to eradicate Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Kirsty said: “This has given me so much confidence to actually achieve things. If it wasn’t for pageantry I don’t think I would have got my degree. I don’t think I would have attained my job in the NHS. Pageantry has give me the self-confidence that I needed.

“After the abuse that I went through I’m so proud of myself; being able to get up on that stage, sit through those interviews. I came out the other end; luckily winning.

“It’s an incredible thing for me because it gives me that motivation to carry on. I’ve been through all these things, but they don’t define me and they don’t need to have an effect on my life.