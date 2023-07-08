The beauty pageant was held at the Grand Hotel in Seaburn. Bethany Louise Carr of Hetton made the top 13, but was also “super proud” to be named as Top Model of Charity 2023 for raising the most money for good causes of all the finalists.

Bethany, 29, raised £908 with all of the finalists raising £3,216.50 between them.

Bethany’s charity was Zoë's Place Baby Hospice in Middlesbrough, which provides a short break service, palliative and end-of-life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five years, living with life limiting or life threatening conditions.

Bethany Louise Carr, front right, raised the most money for charity of all the finalists.

The hospice has no catchment area and provides free care to families throughout the UK.

Bethany organised a charity music night called Songs For Bears – the Zoë’s Place logo is a teddy bear – at the White Lion pub in Houghton where donations were collected and a raffle held.

On the same day Bethany ran a stall at Hetton Carnival with a Teddy Bear Tombola and “also raffling off a very big bear” for the same cause.

The freelance model and hospitality worker has two sons with partner Scott Hughes; Riley, two and a six-month old Brodie. The couple are to marry in October.

Bethany said: “It was a really good night in the White Lion. An amazing turnout. We didn’t charge on the door because we thought if we could get more people in, then we would get more donations and sell more raffle tickets.

“I think that was the right decision to make. I’m really pleased.”

Bethany will now compete in the Miss Great Britain North East 2023 pageant on Sunday, July 23 in Newcastle, which she will use as a platform to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

She added: “I’ve done one now, so I’m that bit more confident now that I’ve been out there and done my first pageant. I’ve got a bit more idea of what to expect and now I’m fundraising for Cancer Research UK.”