Woman remains in critical condition more than a week after collision on Chester Road in Sunderland
A 60-year-old woman remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital more than a week after a collision with a van.
The emergency services were called to Chester Road in Millfield, Sunderland, near to the junction of St Mark’s Road, following the incident.
The North East Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and a double-crewed ambulance and called for help from the Great North Air Ambulance.
The charity’s helicopter landed nearby and its doctor went with the pedestrian in a road ambulance to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Collision investigators closed the route for two hours and have asked any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.
A 35-year-old man has been interviewed under caution as part of the probe into the crash, which happened at around 8am on Friday, August 2.
Witnesses are asked to call Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 203 02/08/19 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.