Woman knocked down in Chester Road collision remains in critical condition
A man has been interviewed under caution in connection with a collision on a Sunderland road which has left a woman in a critical condition.
The 60-year-old was taken by ambulance to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary following the incident, which happened on Chester Road, near the junction of St Mark’s Road on the morning of Friday, August 2.
Today, Monday, August 5, Northumbria Police issued an update on the woman’s condition.
A spokesperson said: “The pedestrian remains in critical but stable condition.
“A 35-year-old man was interviewed under caution in connection with the incident.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
Police were called to the Millfield street shortly after 8am on Friday and found a 60-year-old woman had been struck by a Ford Transit van.
The North East Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle and a double-crewed ambulance to the scene and called for help from the Great North Air Ambulance.
It landed its helicopter in a road nearby and its doctor accompanied the woman in a road ambulance to hospital.
The road was closed off for two hours while inquiries were carried out by collision investigators.
Police say they know the road will have been busy at that time, with a number of people going to the woman’s aid after she was injured.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 and use reference number 203 02/08/19 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.