Woman airlifted to hospital as fishermen help rescue aid after she trapped her leg in rocks at Seaham harbour

Emergency services were called to Seaham harbour after a woman became trapped in the rocks.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 1:41 pm

A group of fishermen worked alongside coastguard teams from Sunderland and Hartlepool and firefighters from Seaham and Peterlee to help a woman who was trapped in the rocks at Seaham harbour.

Emergency services were called at 11.50am on Sunday, November 21 after reports of a casualty stuck in the rocks.

One crew from Seaham and a crew from Peterlee along with the boat crew were dispatched as firefighters used specialist ‘working at height’ equipment to rescue the woman.

A woman stuck in the rocks at Seaham was rescued by the emergency services.

The North East Ambulance Service also attended before the woman was then airlifted to hospital at 12.30pm.

A Sunderland Coastguard spokesperson said: “The casualty was handed over to North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and the Great North Air Ambulance Service, RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station provided safety cover to the teams.”

The fire service have confirmed that her injuries are not thought to be serious.

