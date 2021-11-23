Woman airlifted to hospital as fishermen help rescue aid after she trapped her leg in rocks at Seaham harbour
Emergency services were called to Seaham harbour after a woman became trapped in the rocks.
A group of fishermen worked alongside coastguard teams from Sunderland and Hartlepool and firefighters from Seaham and Peterlee to help a woman who was trapped in the rocks at Seaham harbour.
Emergency services were called at 11.50am on Sunday, November 21 after reports of a casualty stuck in the rocks.
One crew from Seaham and a crew from Peterlee along with the boat crew were dispatched as firefighters used specialist ‘working at height’ equipment to rescue the woman.
Read More
The North East Ambulance Service also attended before the woman was then airlifted to hospital at 12.30pm.
A Sunderland Coastguard spokesperson said: “The casualty was handed over to North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust and the Great North Air Ambulance Service, RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station provided safety cover to the teams.”
The fire service have confirmed that her injuries are not thought to be serious.