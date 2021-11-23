Emergency services were called at 7.20am today (Tuesday, November 23) after receiving a report of a one vehicle collision, where by a car had over-turned, on the A19 northbound near the A183 turn off.

One lane was closed between the A690 at New Herrington and the A183 near Offerton following the collision.

The North East Ambulance Service has confirmed that one patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.20am today (Tuesday) we received a report of a one vehicle collision, where by a car had over-turned, on the A19 northbound near the A183 turn off.

“The driver was treated at the scene by paramedics and the road has since re-opened.”

The A19 Northbound has now reopened.