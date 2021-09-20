Backhouse Park has a long and rich history in the city after being gifted to the Corporation of Sunderland in 1922 by Quaker philanthropist Thomas William Backhouse.

It’s a park that became even more well used in Lockdown and as part of an ongoing initiative to improve the area people were asked to submit photos that captured its various aspects.

Organisers International Community Organisation of Sunderland (ICOS), in conjunction with The East Rangers Project, asked park users to make competition entries with the theme ‘how Sunderland residents spend their free time in Backhouse Park.’

The Backhouse Park photography competition

From dozens of entries, the winners have been announced as:

::Heather Robinson – overall winner

::Annie Cramlington – flowers category

::James Rutherford – art category

::Ian Maggiore – birds category

::Kathryn Smith – dogs category

::Kathryn Smith – family & friends in the park

::Agnieszka Skolimowska – fairy trail

Heather Robison overall winner

The overall winner has received a trophy and a photographic session in the park with Newborn Story Photography Studio, while all the category winners will have their photos professionally printed.

Daniel Krzyszczak from ICOS said: “After many difficult months, it was wonderful to see residents of all ages using their creativity to capture priceless moments.”

Michael Dixon, St Michael’s Ward Councillor, added: “It was a great pleasure to be one of the judges for the recent photographic competition. The standard of entries was once again really high and thanks to all residents who took part.

"These beautiful, and at times, moving photographs are well and truly part of the Backhouse Park story and will be available for people to enjoy, not only now, but in the years to come. Congratulations to Daniel and his East Rangers team for organising such a successful event.”

Annie Cramlington Flowers.

As well as the annual photography competition, ICOS and the East Rangers this year created a fairy trail in the park and undertake regular litter picking and planting to improve the park for people. They are always searching for and welcoming new volunteers who would like to join this project and help to improve the park.

Kathryn Smith Dogs

Agnieszka Skolimowska Fairy Trai

James Rutherford Art