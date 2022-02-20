Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light

We have four pairs of tickets to give away for the match, which kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 7.45pm on Tuesday, February 22.

Mascots will include Eliza Atkinson, 10, the winner of last week’s competition for a chance to lead the lads out on home turf.

Fresh from their home game with MK Dons at the weekend, Sunderland are back in action against Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Win tickets to Tuesday's match

Sunderland - under new head coach Alex Neil - are looking to kick-start their promotion hopes.

It has been a difficult few weeks on Wearside but Neil will be hoping his Sunderland side can end the season strongly as they look to cement a play-off place.

Automatic hopes look distant at the moment but a victory over Burton would help boost confidence in the squad and on the terraces.

The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for all home league fixtures this season.

To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Burton Albion on Tuesday, February 22, answer this question: Which former Middlesbrough striker is manager of Burton Albion?

A:: Mark Viduka

B:: Fabrizio Ravanelli

C:: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, February 21.

The winners will be contacted on Monday morning and tickets will be issued digitally.