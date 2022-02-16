Nine family activities to try in the North East over the February half term

Even though many of the seasonal attractions are still closed until spring, here’s a round up of some of the activities taking place around the North East for the holidays, which run from February 18.
1. New 1950's street at Beamish Museum
Years in the making, the new 1950s terrace is finally opening in time for the February half term. There will be a week of celebrations from February 19-27 where people can explore the new John’s Café, Middleton’s Quality Fish and Chips, Elizabeth’s Hairdresser’s, and a recreation of the 1950s home of celebrated North East artist Norman Cornish.
You can visit as part of your unlimited pass, but you will need to pre-book a time slot
Photo: IAN McCLELLAND
2. Life Science Centre, Newcastle
Newcastle’s Life Science Centre is running wild this half term, with experiments, live shows and hands-on activities with an animal-twist. Families can get hands-on building a bug hotel, try on a ‘blubber glove’ or discover how kangaroos keep their cool in the desert. Meanwhile, an award-winning film in the planetarium explores the world beneath the ice, revealing its mysteries and the central role it plays in supporting life on earth. In Space Zone visitors can launch their own rocket and be the boss in Mission Control; see how astronauts poo in space or step inside a replica of part of the International Space Station. Gaia - a gleaming seven-meter diameter model ‘Earth’ adds the WOW factor to a visit. Created by British Artist Luke Jerram, Gaia highlights the fragility and wonder of our planet and its habitats and is one of only five permanent installations of the artwork in the world. Under-7s will particularly enjoy their own dedicated Play Zone, Discovery Backpacks and hands-on, pop-up play stations. And it’s the last chance to marvel at fantastic creations by pro LEGO® artist Warren Elsmore, including the ‘brick flicks’ movie posters and 1.5m model of The LEGO Movie’s Space Uni Kitty. The science centre is open Monday - Sunday: 10am – 5pm (recommended last entry 3:00pm).
Everything is included in the price of a science centre ticket. Some activities have age restrictions or recommendations - see life.org.uk for details.
Photo: submitted
3. Adventure Valley, Durham
There's plenty of fun to be had at Adventure Valley in Brasside, Durham. There's six play zones to discover, including farmyard fun, as well as a host of indoor and outdoor attractions. Over the half term, visitors can take part in a greedy goat trail to feed the goat kids. Pre-book tickets at www.adventurevalley.co.uk
Photo: JPI Media
4. Family crafts, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens
There's daily craft activities at Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens over the half-term holidays. They include Artful Bodies on Monday 21 February, 11am – 12.30pm and 1.30pm – 3pm. Visitors can use different parts of their body to make amazing art happen to music. Fully engage your senses and get creative using a range of tactile materials in this inclusive workshop. This workshop is inspired by artworks in the exhibition Where There’s Space to Grow. £2 per child, adults go free
Photo: JPI Media