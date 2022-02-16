Nine family activities to try in the North East over the February half term

2. Life Science Centre, Newcastle

Newcastle’s Life Science Centre is running wild this half term, with experiments, live shows and hands-on activities with an animal-twist. Families can get hands-on building a bug hotel, try on a ‘blubber glove’ or discover how kangaroos keep their cool in the desert. Meanwhile, an award-winning film in the planetarium explores the world beneath the ice, revealing its mysteries and the central role it plays in supporting life on earth. In Space Zone visitors can launch their own rocket and be the boss in Mission Control; see how astronauts poo in space or step inside a replica of part of the International Space Station. Gaia - a gleaming seven-meter diameter model ‘Earth’ adds the WOW factor to a visit. Created by British Artist Luke Jerram, Gaia highlights the fragility and wonder of our planet and its habitats and is one of only five permanent installations of the artwork in the world. Under-7s will particularly enjoy their own dedicated Play Zone, Discovery Backpacks and hands-on, pop-up play stations. And it’s the last chance to marvel at fantastic creations by pro LEGO® artist Warren Elsmore, including the ‘brick flicks’ movie posters and 1.5m model of The LEGO Movie’s Space Uni Kitty. The science centre is open Monday - Sunday: 10am – 5pm (recommended last entry 3:00pm). Everything is included in the price of a science centre ticket. Some activities have age restrictions or recommendations - see life.org.uk for details.

Photo: submitted