Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light

Match day tickets up for grabs

We have a pair of tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on AFC Wimbledon at the home of the Black Cats on Saturday, August 21.

Following a week on the road, Lee Johnson's Black Cats will be aiming to build on the opening day League One win over Wigan Athletic last time out on home soil.

Sunderland have added a couple of new signings since their last home game, with Frederik Alves and Nathan Broadhead both arriving on season-long loan deals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Johnson will be hoping to add further signings before the August 31 transfer deadline with Sunderland targeting promotion from League One at the fourth attempt.

The tickets are the first in a series of tickets we’ll be giving away for home league games this season.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which of these former Black Cats played for both SAFC and Wimbledon?

A:: Mick Harford

B:: Michael Gray

C:: Michael Bridges

Email your answer, name and daytime contact number, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, August 20. The winner will be notified by phone on Friday and the two tickets will be emailed to them to download ahead of the match.

Emails are deleted once the competition is drawn and not passed on to any third parties.

Note, with staff working from home, we cannot accept postal entries at this time.