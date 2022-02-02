Win four pairs of tickets to see Sunderland AFC vs Doncaster Rovers after Jermain Defoe's return

Four-and-a-half years after his departure for Bournemouth in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Premier League, the 39-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season to try and haul the club out of the third tier at the fourth time of asking.

Sunderland and Defoe have been in advanced talks for over a fortnight following his departure from Rangers, and the deal accelerated rapidly on deadline day – meaning the much-loved player could return to the Black Cats pitch on Saturday, February 5 when SAFC take on Doncaster Rovers.

And we’ve teamed up with the club to give away four pairs of tickets to the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe, pictured during his first Black Cat days.

‘Best mates’, the duo walked out at the Stadium of Light together on numerous occasions and they captured hearts across the world in March 2017 when Bradley led out the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium.

*To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of standard tickets to the match on Saturday, February 5, which kicks off at 3pm, answer this question:

Jermain Defoe with his 'best friend' Bradley Lowery.

Which Scottish club has Jermain Defoe recently played for:

a) Celtic

b) Rangers

c) Hearts

Email your answer, along with your name and daytime contact number, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, February 4, 2022. The four winners will be notified on Friday morning and issued with digital tickets for Saturday’s game.

The tickets are part of a series we’re giving away for home league fixtures.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.