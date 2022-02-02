Win four pairs of tickets to see Sunderland AFC vs Doncaster Rovers after Jermain Defoe's return
The return of Jermain Defoe to the Stadium of Light has got Sunderland AFC fans excited – and you could be at the first match since his signing for FREE!
Four-and-a-half years after his departure for Bournemouth in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Premier League, the 39-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season to try and haul the club out of the third tier at the fourth time of asking.
Sunderland and Defoe have been in advanced talks for over a fortnight following his departure from Rangers, and the deal accelerated rapidly on deadline day – meaning the much-loved player could return to the Black Cats pitch on Saturday, February 5 when SAFC take on Doncaster Rovers.
And we’ve teamed up with the club to give away four pairs of tickets to the match.
Defoe is one of the most popular SAFC players of recent times. During his first spell at Sunderland AFC, the striker forged an emotional bond with Bradley Lowery – the inspirational young football fan who sadly died in 2017 after a battle with terminal neuroblastoma cancer.
‘Best mates’, the duo walked out at the Stadium of Light together on numerous occasions and they captured hearts across the world in March 2017 when Bradley led out the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium.
Sunderland fans have rejoiced in Defoe returning to Wearside and the club has pledged to donate £1 from every ticket sold for the Doncaster Rovers match to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
*To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of standard tickets to the match on Saturday, February 5, which kicks off at 3pm, answer this question:
Which Scottish club has Jermain Defoe recently played for:
a) Celtic
b) Rangers
c) Hearts
Email your answer, along with your name and daytime contact number, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, February 4, 2022. The four winners will be notified on Friday morning and issued with digital tickets for Saturday’s game.
The tickets are part of a series we’re giving away for home league fixtures.