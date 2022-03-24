Where can I donate items to help Ukraine in Sunderland? - Places to drop donations across Wearside

Nations across the globe have been pulling together to provide support for those in need by donating money and items in a bid to help.

A raft of sanctions were unveiled by the British government, as groups across the world helped those hoping to find safety elsewhere.

The largest crisis appeal in the region is being led by the Ukrainian arm of the Red Cross.

A number of collection points have been set up for donations to support Ukraine.

The group are constantly reacting to humanitarian disasters in Ukraine following the attack from Putin’s army.

But organisations in Sunderland are also standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine with some hosting collection points for donations.

Places across Wearside that are still collecting donations include:

St Matthew and St Wilfrid's Church.

St Matthew and St Wilfrid's along with their Sister Churches in Silksworth has partnered with Hartlepool FC.

Donations can be brought to the 10am and 5pm Sunday services, Wednesdays at the 9:30 service and on Friday from 11am till 1pm at The Arches Cafe. For larger donations please ring 0191 523 9932 and leave a message.

This collection point is only taking over the counter medication such as Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Calpol, etc, hygiene products such as baby products and new Sleeping Bags, sleeping mats etc.

The Jacksons.

- The Jacksons pub

A collection for those suffering in Ukraine will be held at The Jacksons pub on Lower Dundas Street.

- Hope Church, Hendon Road

Donations can be dropped off on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9.30 to 1.30 and Sunday 10 until 1. Outside those hours the donations can be left in fabric shop on 17 Lombard Street from 10am until 5pm Monday to Saturday.

To be added to the list of drop off locations in Sunderland email [email protected]

