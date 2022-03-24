Loading...
The 11 best cafes in Sunderland ranked according to Google reviews

With the spring sunshine set to last for several days, many Wearsiders will be looking forward to enjoying a cuppa al fresco this weekend – but where?

By Kevin Clark
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:36 am

Here are the 11 best cafes in Sunderland, according to Google.

To make the list, venues must have better than a four-star rating, based on a minimum of 50 reviews.

1. The Good Apple Cafe, Derwent Street

The Good Apple has a 4.8 star rating, based on 141 reviews

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Sue's Cafe, Roker

Sue's Cafe has a 4.8-star rating from 258 reviews

Photo: FT

3. Biz-R, High Street West

Biz-R has a 4.6-star rating from 187 reviews

Photo: Picture by David Allan

4. Cafe Bungalow, Roker

Cafe Bungalow has a 4.5-star rating from 201 reviews

Photo: Frank Reid

