Here are the 11 best cafes in Sunderland, according to Google.

To make the list, venues must have better than a four-star rating, based on a minimum of 50 reviews.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

1. The Good Apple Cafe, Derwent Street The Good Apple has a 4.8 star rating, based on 141 reviews Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Sue's Cafe, Roker Sue's Cafe has a 4.8-star rating from 258 reviews Photo: FT Photo Sales

3. Biz-R, High Street West Biz-R has a 4.6-star rating from 187 reviews Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

4. Cafe Bungalow, Roker Cafe Bungalow has a 4.5-star rating from 201 reviews Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales