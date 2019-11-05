This is what STACK in Seaburn will look like when work is complete in Spring 2020

The two-storey shipping container village will house a range of food and drink retailers as well as provide family entertainment which could include crazy golf, pool, darts and table tennis.

Work is now under way at the former Seaburn Centre site and hoardings have been put up around the site in recent days.

Groundwork is set to begin shortly ahead of the construction of the two-storey shipping container village positioned on Sunderland’s seafront.

Impression of what the STACK at Seaburn will look like

The development follows the success of the STACK in Newcastle which has become a popular spot for food and drink in the city.

Earlier this week, Boojie Burger was announced as the first tenant to be moving into the development – which is expected to bring in 100 jobs.

Initial plans show that up to 2,000 people will be able to squeeze into the venue at any time.

Earlier this year permission was granted for leisure, retail and ‘drinking establishments’, as well as a ‘secret bridal suite’ complete with a private rooftop terrace overlooking the sea.

It is hoped the development is complete and ready to open in May 2020.