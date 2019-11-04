Boojie Burger first confirmed tenant at STACK in Seaburn + how to apply for a pitch

Boojie Burger will be at STACK Seaburn

Work is due to begin shortly on the development, which will stand on the former Seaburn Centre site on the seafront, after plans were given the go ahead in the summer.

Hoardings are being erected and ground works will soon begin on the shipping container village, set to create 100 jobs, which it’s hoped will follow the success of STACK in Newcastle.

Now, developers Danieli Holdings are on the lookout for local traders to get involved who can offer wellbeing events, independent street food and casual dining options, after the first tenant Boojie Burger was announced.

How STACK in Seaburn will look

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Holdings, said: “We’re really keen to hear from local traders who have something special to offer visitors to STACK Seaburn and will keep them coming back for more.

“Our aim is for STACK to be known for its high quality, bespoke, street food offerings. And, if you have experience in the street food trade or have a concept that you think would get people flocking from all over to try your food, we’d really like you to get in touch. We are especially looking to hear from those that can do a street food twist on the following cuisines; Greek, Lebanese, Turkish, Indian, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese.

“We are also keen to have units filled with businesses that provide a variety of lifestyle services. This could be a hairdresser, dog groomer, cycle hire, tattoo shop etc. We especially want to hear from traders that can offer an experience for customers and take advantage of the seafront location, as this is what the consumer of today is looking for.”

Coun Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “The STACK model is a fantastic way to create a space that is flexible enough to respond to what the people of Sunderland want, and I am delighted that local traders will have the chance to be part of it too.”