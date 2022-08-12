Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, August 12 has been adopted as National Mackem Day. First called as such to mark the release of the second edition of The Mackem Dictionary, the celebration has stuck – and we’ve been chatting to notable Mackems about what they love about our city by the sea.

As well as being lead singer of The Futureheads, Barry Hyde, who grew up in Thornhill and now lives in Humbledon, is publican of The Peacock in Keel Square, one of the city’s oldest pubs, which stands at the heart of the ongoing regeneration in the city centre.

He says it’s fantastic to see the skyline changing as millions is invested into the city with developments such as Riverside, which is transforming both sides of the Wear.

He said: “What I love about Sunderland is the fact that finally, after many years of neglect and underdevelopment, the city is finally in a phase of transformation.

"A new optimism is in the air and slowly but surely a vibrant, 21st Century Wearside is emerging in front of our eyes. I do love a bit of nostalgia but it's definitely forward that we should be looking and also appreciate the ongoing positive changes!”

Frankie Francis, from Houghton, rose to prominence as lead singer of Frankie & the Heartstrings and is an SAFC commentator, as well as a presenter on Amazing Radio and BBC Radio Newcastle.

He said he loves the resilience of the city.

"I love Sunderland because of the ability of the city and its people to overcome any adversity to succeed," he said. “Something that the city has done for hundreds of years through industry, culture and sport.”

Olympic boxer Tony Jeffries now lives in LA but he’s still red and white through and through.

He says he’ll never forget the support the city gave him as he chased his dreams to win bronze at the Beijing Olympics.

“I’ll always love the people from Sunderland for the support I used to get after the Olympics, I can’t thank them enough,” said the former Farringdon School pupil.

