Stunning picture shows how new £14million 650-space multi-storey car park in Sunderland Riverside will look

Plans for a new 650-space, multi-storey car park, which will stand on the edge of the city’s Riverside development have been submitted to Sunderland City Council.

The designs, by artist,Tonkin Liu, include a striking ‘mesh’-wrapped building alongside a ‘living wall’ to provide a ‘memorable and distinctive’ building.

Taking around 16 months to complete, it is hoped the new car park will reduce pressure on other city centre parking sites such as St Mary’s MSCP, and will serve the increased number of people living and working in Sunderland.

The final designs of Sunderland's Riverside multi-storey car park.

Council chiefs say the extra parking will be needed with more visitors attending leisure venues including the new Auditorium and the city’s planned Culture House, a £25m library and community living room.

In addition, the car park, which will be constructed by Sir Robert McAlpine will include an initial 15 per cent electric vehicles spaces.

Alongside the new car park, McAlpine will also be delivering some external works including refurbishing the Galleys Gill Bridge.

Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council, said: “We want to ensure that every building at Riverside Sunderland reflects the level of ambition we have for this city, including infrastructure like car parks which are often the first place people see when they arrive.

“We’re really pleased with the final designs for the MSCP, which are distinctive enough to stand out, but discreet enough to ensure what will be a large building does not overtake or distract from the beautiful residential buildings that will stand close by when this site is fully developed.”

Developers say they expect that the car park will operate outside of normal working hours, to support the evening economy in the city centre, and will operate through a combination of pre-paid permits and paid parking.

