Echo readers share their wonderful memories of Sunderland restaurant Luciano Ristorante ahead of its closure

Luciano Ristorante is set to close its doors this weekend and our Echo readers have shared their support and favourites memories of the 30-year-old family business.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 10:53 am

The ‘much-loved’ restaurant on High Street West in Sunderland will close on Saturday, April 2 after operating from the same building for 30 years.

Owners Habib and Masoud Farahi say they are ‘gutted’ to close their doors but are ‘proud’ of what they have achieved.

The business is due to vacate the premises on Monday, April 4 ahead of the demolition of the building in preparation for the city’s new Culture House.

Luciano's Ristorante owner Habib Farahi says farewell to the business and his regular customers after 30 years of trading.

Our Facebook post announcing the closure of the city centre favourite provoked a large response as many customers shared their memories and best wishes for the business.

Take a look at some of the comments below, as shared on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page.

Julie Coombes: “So sad to read this. Had many good night at Luciano's and always the place to go before a theatre trip.”

Gavin Green: “Gutted about this. Have dined here for over 20 years.”

Luciano Ristorante brothers from left Habib and Masud Farahi are sadly closing the business on Saturday.

Christine Riley: “The first Italian restaurant I went to and got my love of Italian food. Must be at least 30 years ago. I had a Calzone pizza and it was great.”

Michael Lemon: “I proposed to my wife in your place 27 years ago. Would have loved to booked a table before it closes.”

Joyce Hope: “When we moved from Sunderland 4 years ago, we had a farewell meal at Luciano’s. We were trying to get a table booked to return. But now closing down. So, so sorry to see it go. Best Italian restaurant in the NE.”

Luciano's Ristorante owner Habib Farahi.

Monica Harvey: “I loved going there, I have a lovely photo of my two friends that served me every time always helping and looking after me. I am so upset about this favourite restaurant, so sad.”

Emma Grant: “I had my 21 in this 21 years ago, it’s always been great.”

Claire Robson: “So sad such a lovely restaurant, always lovely food and a great atmosphere.”

Lisa Ventura: “End of an era ...best restaurant in Sunderland.”

