"We are so proud of what we've achieved" - Popular Sunderland restaurant Luciano Ristorante to close after 30 years

The ‘much-loved’ restaurant on High Street West in Sunderland will close on Saturday, April 2 after operating from the same building for 30 years.

Owners Habib and Masoud Farahi say they are ‘gutted’ to close their doors but are ‘proud’ of what they have achieved.

20 members of staff will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

Luciano's Ristorante owner Habib Farahi says farewell to the business and his regular customers after 30 years of trading.

The demolition of the building will take place in preparation for the city’s new Culture House.

Habib said: “We are absolutely gutted and really sad to see the business close, we have seen generations of families grow up here and we admire the support of the people in Sunderland.

"Luciano’s is a one-off, it’s unique and it has built a strong bond with customers and nobody wants to see this place go, we love the customers and I’m sorry we couldn’t secure a new place.”

Staff were hoping to relocate to units under the new hotel at Keel Square but there are currently no plans to reopen elsewhere in Sunderland. Thousands of customers have signed a petition urging council bosses to find the restaurant a new home in the city centre.

Luciano's Ristorante owner Habib Farahi with customers.

Habib added: “If we find the right location then we’ll reopen and we will come back bigger and better, we are so proud of what we have achieved and we will go out with a smile with our heads held high.

"We want people to remember the happy times and the memories over the years, our customers have supported us through the ups and downs and we can’t thank them enough.”

Customers can dine at Luciano for the final time until Saturday before the business vacates the premises on Monday, April 4.

Habib Farahi with regular customers William and Vivienne Rogers.

William, 76, and Vivienne Rogers, 72 who have been regulars at Luciano since the restaurant opened, say they are ‘gutted’ to see the business close.

Vivienne said: “Everyone is so friendly here and we’ve been for all sort of celebrations, wedding anniversaries, birthdays, it’s such a special place and we’re gutted to see it shut."

William added: “This place is the heart of Sunderland so it’s going to be a huge loss to the city.”

Habib Farahi says he is 'gutted' to see the business close its doors.