A charity which champions our young athletes and athletes with disabilities has been brought back to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunderland Sports Fund, a charitable trust established over 20 years ago, provides financial support to talented young athletes and sportspeople with disabilities of all ages across the Sunderland area.

Left to Right: Deputy Mayoress Carol Hopps, Deputy Mayor Cllr Melanie Thornton with grant recipients Hayden Macdonald, Jorja Spoors and and Jacob Barnett and Chairman of the Sunderland Sports Fund Leslie Scott and member of the Sunderland Sports Fund Jeff Brown. | Submitted

After a period of inactivity during the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity is back in action, thanks to funding from the Martin Laing Foundation and Sunderland City Council, helping to nurture the city’s sporting talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will be used to award grants to individuals who live in, study in, or represent a sports club or organisation based in Sunderland. The goal is to break down financial barriers and ensure that no promising athlete is held back due to lack of resources.

Grants awarded by the Sunderland Sports Fund can help pay for coaching fees, equipment and used towards travel expenses and accommodation for national and international competitions. These grants can help bridge the financial gap for athletes between amateur and elite status.

Thanks to additional funding from Sunderland City Council the charity can now broaden its scope to help encourage more residents to get into sport. This includes directly funding coaches who will in turn help inspire and train more young people.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "The Sunderland Sports Fund is a fantastic charity that champions our young athletes and athletes with disabilities. It’s inspiring to see it brought back to life with this much-needed funding, ensuring we continue to support the next generation of sporting talent in our city, while also promoting the many health and wellbeing benefits that come from participating in sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s especially timely as Sunderland is set to host the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, shining an even brighter spotlight on women’s sport – and I’m delighted that one of the athletes receiving funding this year is a women’s rugby coach, helping inspire more local women and girls to get involved in the game."

To mark the revival, the charity held a relaunch event at Sunderland Fire Station, where it awarded bursaries to two young athletes and a rising young coach.

Among the recipients was a female rugby coach from Houghton Rugby Club, who is using her qualifications to help drive participation in women’s and girls’ rugby.

Hayden Macdonald, Jorja Spoors and and Jacob Barnett | Submitted

Jorja Spoors, Houghton Rugby Club Coach said: "The Sunderland Sports fund is a great opportunity offered to me thanks to Sunderland City Council. I’ll be using the fund to gain further qualifications, experience, and knowledge within the game and my coaching. The fund will help me to take my coaching to the highest levels available within rugby, with hopes to possibly pursue coaching as a career in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is amazing to see that Sunderland City Council have chosen to re-launch the fund to support upcoming athletes and coaches, like myself and the other recipients of the fund. It is also great to see the recognition that could be gained for women and girls within rugby and sport as a whole."

The relaunch event was hosted by former BBC Look North host Jeff Brown, who now serves as a trustee at Sunderland Sports Fund. Also in attendance was Gary Bennet, former SAFC player and Terry Deary, Sunderland born author of Horrible Histories, as well as the Deputy Mayor Councillor Melanie Thornton.

In its 25 years, the Sunderland Sports Fund has awarded 670 grants to athletes and coaches across a great number of sports including boxing, basketball, swimming, skiing and more.

Leslie Scott MBE, Chairman of Sunderland Sports Fund said: "This was a landmark occasion for our charity, not only celebrating its 25th year but also relaunching our mission to help Sunderland's aspiring young athletes and coaches. Over the years, the achievements of our high achievers, some who have become world champions, has reflected positively on the reputation of the city. It is our hope that we will inspire the current and future cohorts of Sunderland's young people, who are serious about taking part in competitive sports."

For more information or to apply for a grant, contact [email protected].