We've brought a beautiful floating sculpture to Washington Wetlands Centre

There’s a new addition to Washington Wetland Centre that encourages people to admire the grace of dragonflies.

A close up of the metal art before installation © WWT/Gill Pipes / | WWT

Iridescence, by artists and architects Tony Broomhead and Nicky Kirk, is set over water and combines iridescent floating sculptures, composed of wing-like forms that mimic the beating rhythm of dragonfly wings.

The installation was selected as the winning commission from an open call by WWT, the charity for wetlands and wildlife, which sought artistic proposals inspired by the beauty and wonder of dragonflies that live in wetlands.

WWT Washington is a haven for 20 species of dragonflies and damselflies in the North East during the summer, and the new installation is a highlight of this summer’s inaugural WWT Dragonfly Festival, running until 22 September. It also forms part of the centre’s 50th birthday celebrations.

The installation will sit on WWT Washington’s reservoir; a beautiful setting overlooking reflecting water and plenty of tree life, with views of one of Wearside’s most beloved landmarks, Penshaw Monument.

As festival-goers move past the installation, the iridescent wings will capture the light and vibrate with the natural movement of the wind.

WWT Washington's Centre Manager, Gill Pipes with Morfab's Managing Director, David Morland admiring the sculpture | ©WWT/Deborah Nolan

Audio specially created by artists Tony and Nicky adds to the atmosphere, offering a uniquely immersive sensory experience for everyone attending the Dragonfly Festival.

Artist and architect Tony Broomhead said: “We are thrilled to have worked with WWT on this installation. It’s tailored to the unique characteristics of WWT Washington; a post-industrial setting that reveals nature’s ability to reclaim and transform. It has given us a powerful and distinct context for exploring the dragonfly’s adaptability and its role in vital wetland ecosystems.

“Both Nicky and I have long been captivated by dragonflies – nature’s aerial acrobats – whose shimmering wings and delicate presence embody transformation, balance, and resilience. Iridescence is our response to their quiet power and is an installation that captures their magic in a wetland setting.

“Through this installation, we hope to inspire connection, awareness, and conservation through a shared experience that speaks to the wonder of nature and the urgency of protecting it.”

The sculpture – which has been installed this week – is being brought to life from Tony and Nicky’s designs by Washington metal fabrication and manufacturing company, MorFabrication Ltd. Starting as a family-run business, Morfab offer high-quality bespoke products using new technologies, which allow creativity to – quite literally – shine!

David Morland, Managing Director at Morfab commented: “It’s been a pleasure to be invited to support the art installation and commissioning of Iridescence.

“As someone who supports our local WWT site in Washington and taking my young family regularly, it’s a place that we love to visit and enjoy along with the many of the Morfab team.

“From start to finish we’ve been working around the clock behind the scenes to complete the installation and we hope we’ve managed to portray Tony and Nicky's vision to show the beauty in dragonflies.”

Centre Manager at WWT Washington Wetland Centre, Gill Pipes, said: “This commission was an opportunity to draw attention to the often-overlooked beauty and fragility of dragonflies and the environment they inhabit. It brings them into the light beautifully.

“Millions of visitors have enjoyed visiting WWT Washington Wetland Centre since it opened 50 years ago. We’re all about the local community, and our centre is designed to bring visitors closer to nature, and this new installation is another way to experience the superpowers of wetlands. We hope it will create further moments of pause and reflection during our Dragonfly Festival.”

An official unveiling day is planned on Wednesday 23 July, where both artists will be present delivering a creative workshop alongside poet Roisin Crowley Linton with local community groups.

Face painting and dragonfly crafts will be open to everyone, and all visitors will be invited to join a procession of colour and art to the newly installed sculpture, where the artists will talk about the work and the WWT Washington team will share the importance of managing the habitats in their wild reserve for dragonflies and all other wildlife!

The WWT Dragonfly Festival is currently running and invites festival goers and nature lovers to come together and explore the magical world of dragonflies, and the wetlands they call home, up-close.

The festival line-up includes walking dragonfly safaris, pond dipping, craft workshops, dragonfly spotting challenges and giant outdoor dragonfly-themed games. Headline acts include dragonfly-themed stilt walkers, bubbleologists and face painters during family fun days, plus there’s a special silent disco weekend planned too - a fantastic family experience all round!

Festival goers can enjoy Iridescence at the Dragonfly Festival until 22 September. For more information visit https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/washington/whats-on/dragonfly-festival-at-washington-wetland-centre