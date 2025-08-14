We're worried these stadium parking charges will wipe out our swimming club

A flagship city swimming club which trains generations of swimmers is appealing to SAFC to reconsider its new parking charges

As reported in the Echo earlier this month, parking charges for non-match days will be introduced at all Stadium of Light car parks from Tuesday, August 26.

One of the squads from COSASC | COSASC

People will be able to use the car parks for free for up to two hours, however, for anyone parking over that time, tariffs priced from £4 will be in place.

Parking Tariffs (from 26 August):

0–2 Hours: Free

2–4 Hours: £4

4–8 Hours: £8

24 Hours: £10

While the free period may be enough for many people using the gym facilities at the adjacent Aquatic Centre, it’s a move that will heavily impact City of Sunderland ASC (COSASC) competitive swimming club.

The flagship club’s athletes, who range from between 8 to 20 years old, with a masters squad on top of that, train for a minimum of two hours each session, which means they will have to pay £30 a month for a season ticket to park regularly at their usual car park, which had previously been free to use on non-match days.

Chair of COSASC, Linda Reiling, says it’s a move which will devastate the club, which has trained at the Aquatic Centre’s 50m pool since it opened in 2008.

Parking charges will be introduced at the Stadium of Light car parks this month | Sunderland Echo

The football club had attempted to introduce parking charges back in 2022, a move which was scrapped following a consultation with Sunderland City Council.

At the time, Linda had written to city councillors to raise her concerns, however, the first the swimming club knew of the charges being implemented this month was when signage was placed around the car parks.

“Two hours is just no good for us,” she explained. “Some of our athletes train for a minimum of two hours each morning and each evening. Then they have three hours of land work each week.

“My fear is that this will wipe out the opportunity to swim for some of our kids because the pool provision will just not be accessible.

“It’s a devastating impact for families who are already stretched financially. There is already double yellow lines around the pool so it’s not feasible for parents to be able to drop off their kids on a busy road and it’s not safe to do so.”

The club has around 150 members across its different squads | COSASC

COSASC is a community interest company, with no grants or subsidies, that relies on membership fees and its events to survive, with people from across the country attending its galas.

In addition to the costs that will be incurred by the athletes, the club cannot afford to pay the additional £30 a month for its coaches to park.

Linda says making it difficult for the athletes to train goes against the council’s 2020-2030 Healthy City Plan, which aims to give all people in the city access to a healthier life.

“The importance of swimming for children and its mental health benefits should not be overlooked,” she explained. “It is not a drop in sport, it takes a lot of investment, but the benefits are great. These parking charges really undermine the council’s plans for health, well being and social inclusion.”

The swimming club is calling for an exemption to be made for its members, whose registration plates would be on a carefully-monitored list, to continue to use the car parks for free.

The football club was approached for comment by the Echo, but declined to do so.

Explaining the introduction of charges previously, a statement read: “ In addition to supporting the management of parking throughout the City of Sunderland, these changes will also contribute to the region’s 2030 carbon reduction targets by encouraging more people to consider using sustainable methods of travel.”

Note that these tariffs and season tickets do not apply on Sunderland AFC men’s first-team matchdays.

Matchday parking continues to be managed separately, with 2025-26 passes now available to buy via the ticket office.

Further exceptions may apply during other events at the Stadium of Light, including event set-up and derig days.