We're transforming an empty Sunderland shop into an art gallery to celebrate city's creativity
Work is ongoing to turn the former Sweet Home Alabama shop in Fawcett Street into a new art gallery called Twenty- Four North East.
It’s being brought to the city by an Art Collective passionate about showcasing local talent through a grassroots high street gallery.
The project is the brainchild of Sunderland artist Ken Devine, who is known for his former Frederick Street Gallery in Sunniside and the Pigment & Toil gallery which operated in the Bridges.
He was joined by Craig Knight, a successful artist from Stockton, who are directors of the newly-formed community interest company, 24NE Art Collective - pronounced as Twenty-Four North East.
“Another of the artists, Barrie Watson, actually found this unit but as soon as we saw it we knew it had huge potential,” explained Ken.
As well as being a gallery space, the new addition will also sell original artworks, with the artists paying zero commission on anything they sell.
Ken added: “Ours will be a permanent independent retail fine art gallery that will be funded, renovated, and run by the artists themselves; and unashamedly dedicated to showcasing and selling their own creations.
“Our aim is to attract customers from far and wide to Sunderland and its newest gallery and its array of other creative outlets.”
Twenty-Four North East is one in a number of new additions to Fawcett Street.
Next door, the city’s first Korean restaurant, The Korean Spoon has opened its doors, and Pepe’s Piri Piri chicken shop has plans to move into the newly-refurbed unit on the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West Pepe’s Piri Piri chicken shop.
Meanwhile, further down Fawcett Street, work is ongoing to transform the former Haversham’s Café building into the Art Cafe, offering tea, coffee, sandwiches and cakes; space for local artists to sell their work, workshops and events - as well as housing pottery wheels and sewing machines.
Ken said: “We are thrilled to be sharing the same street as The Art Café, the Moving Gallery, and the Abject Gallery. We also have the Sunderland Indie, the Pink Collar Gallery and, just down the road in Seaham, EDAN (East Durham Atists’ Network). Let’s not forget our more internationally acclaimed venues in the city, along with whatever the Culture House offers when it opens.
“We think the public will go out of their way to visit something unique, and there isn’t anything more unique than flesh and blood putting their heart, soul, passion, and back story in creating something.
“We have some incredibly talented artists who are excited about this unique opportunity and venture, and together we look forward to a bright and successful future.”
Twenty-Four North East will open on November 20 from 6.30pm with a winter exhibition and all are invited.
After that, it will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays will gallery shows, classes, workshops and original art, prints and cards for sale.
The 24NE Art Collective who will feature in the gallery
Ken Devine
Craig Scott Knight
Conrad Milne
Darren Timby
Ron Lawson
Richard Buckley
Michael Elliot
Alan Morley
Ben Backgroundcamel
Dale Hardy
Barrie Watson
Keidi Sejdiu
Danny Gilchrist
Robert Myers
Jayne Johnson
Hally Mason
Graham Hodgson
Mick Connor
Catherina Chin
Debrah Perry
Darren Mundy
Pauline Alldis
Graham Bowes
Pamela Ormston
Chris Cummings
Victoria Tanner