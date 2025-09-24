“The creative arts in Sunderland is buzzing and it’s great to be a part of this family of creativity,” say a collective of artists who are giving spectacular new life to a once empty city centre shop.

Work is ongoing to turn the former Sweet Home Alabama shop in Fawcett Street into a new art gallery called Twenty- Four North East.

Sunderland artists Ken Devine, Graham Bowes and Darren Timby along with other artists have leased a unit on Fawcett Street to be called 24 North East as they prepare to turn it into gallery space. | Sunderland Echo

It’s being brought to the city by an Art Collective passionate about showcasing local talent through a grassroots high street gallery.

The project is the brainchild of Sunderland artist Ken Devine, who is known for his former Frederick Street Gallery in Sunniside and the Pigment & Toil gallery which operated in the Bridges.

He was joined by Craig Knight, a successful artist from Stockton, who are directors of the newly-formed community interest company, 24NE Art Collective - pronounced as Twenty-Four North East.

“Another of the artists, Barrie Watson, actually found this unit but as soon as we saw it we knew it had huge potential,” explained Ken.

The team is busy transforming the unit. Albert's Place in Sunniside have donated their left over paint to help with the project | Sunderland Echo

As well as being a gallery space, the new addition will also sell original artworks, with the artists paying zero commission on anything they sell.

Ken added: “Ours will be a permanent independent retail fine art gallery that will be funded, renovated, and run by the artists themselves; and unashamedly dedicated to showcasing and selling their own creations.

“Our aim is to attract customers from far and wide to Sunderland and its newest gallery and its array of other creative outlets.”

Twenty-Four North East is one in a number of new additions to Fawcett Street.

Next door, the city’s first Korean restaurant, The Korean Spoon has opened its doors, and Pepe’s Piri Piri chicken shop has plans to move into the newly-refurbed unit on the corner of Fawcett Street and High Street West Pepe’s Piri Piri chicken shop.

Meanwhile, further down Fawcett Street, work is ongoing to transform the former Haversham’s Café building into the Art Cafe, offering tea, coffee, sandwiches and cakes; space for local artists to sell their work, workshops and events - as well as housing pottery wheels and sewing machines.

Ken said: “We are thrilled to be sharing the same street as The Art Café, the Moving Gallery, and the Abject Gallery. We also have the Sunderland Indie, the Pink Collar Gallery and, just down the road in Seaham, EDAN (East Durham Atists’ Network). Let’s not forget our more internationally acclaimed venues in the city, along with whatever the Culture House offers when it opens.

An artist's impression of how the gallery will look | Submitted

“We think the public will go out of their way to visit something unique, and there isn’t anything more unique than flesh and blood putting their heart, soul, passion, and back story in creating something.

“We have some incredibly talented artists who are excited about this unique opportunity and venture, and together we look forward to a bright and successful future.”

Twenty-Four North East will open on November 20 from 6.30pm with a winter exhibition and all are invited.

After that, it will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays will gallery shows, classes, workshops and original art, prints and cards for sale.

The 24NE Art Collective who will feature in the gallery

Ken Devine

Craig Scott Knight

Conrad Milne

Darren Timby

Ron Lawson

Richard Buckley

Michael Elliot

Alan Morley

Ben Backgroundcamel

Dale Hardy

Barrie Watson

Keidi Sejdiu

Danny Gilchrist

Robert Myers

Jayne Johnson

Hally Mason

Graham Hodgson

Mick Connor

Catherina Chin

Debrah Perry

Darren Mundy

Pauline Alldis

Graham Bowes

Pamela Ormston

Chris Cummings

Victoria Tanner