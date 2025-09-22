I'm opening an Art Cafe in a well-known cafe spot in Sunderland city centre

“My mantra is ‘art for all,” says the owner of a new Art Cafe which is transforming a well-known cafe spot in Fawcett Street.

The former Haversham’s Café building will open as Art Cafe, offering tea, coffee, sandwiches and cakes; space for local artists to sell their work, workshops and events - as well as housing pottery wheels and sewing machines.

(l-r) Su Devine and Cllr Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for regeneration, business and housing at Sunderland City Council, outside the cafe in Fawcett Street | Submitted

It’s being brought to the city by former teacher Su Devine who credits rediscovering art with saving her life.

Su, from Whitley Bay, took up art at the age of 47 after a tragic accident left her losing feeling in her left arm and fingers - and she wants to help others discover art’s therapeutic powers.

The incident resulted in Su suffering from PTSD and unable to leave home for 18 months, but that all changed when a persistent friend persuaded her to register for an art class.

Having been told at school ‘never to try and paint again’ she picked up a paint brush for the first time in over 40 years and immediately rediscovered her love of art.

Such an impact did the experience have that she has since completed a BA and MA in fine art at the University of Sunderland and is now seeking to help others with the launch of The Art Café.

She said: “I was really struggling after the accident, to the extent that I didn’t leave my home for almost 18 months, but then my friend talked me into attending a life drawing class.

“I loved art as a child but when a teacher told me “never to bother painting again”, I didn’t. Then I attended the class and it just rekindled my love for it.

“I paint and make sculptures now and it’s taken me to university, given me the confidence to socialise and now we’re opening the Art Café. Art literally saved my life.”

“The café will open Tuesday to Saturday, 9am – 5pm, and our hope is that it will be utilised by anyone and everyone with an interest in art, no matter what their skill or interest level,” she added.

“We will also have a dedicated space for events and workshops. Some events will be pay to attend but we’re keen for some to be free via a ‘pay it forward’ system too to engage as many people as possible.

“We’ll have pottery wheels, sewing machines and all of your traditional arts and crafts workshops, so it really will offer something for everyone.”

Art for all

Su Devine with her sculpture Impaled, part of the Witch exhibition currently running at Arts Centre Washington | Submitted

The café will also be home to the city’s first ‘art bank’, providing an opportunity for those who can’t afford materials and utensils to get into art.

Su said: “My mantra is ‘art for all’. I know first-hand how life changing art can be and the art bank is our way of ensuring more people can channel their inner creatives. Even if we can encourage one person to take up art, it’ll all be worthwhile.”

Su opted to open the café in Sunniside after studying at the University of Sunderland and being welcomed into the city’s creative community.

“Sunderland has a really vibrant creative community with lots of social entrepreneurs and artists, particularly in Sunniside, and they’ve really welcomed me with open arms,” she said.

“I’ve held moving galleries at Breeze Creatives’ gallery over the past two years, which is just next to us on Fawcett Street, and The Art Café will further build on this.

“It will provide space for artists to display their work while bringing people together to encourage more collaboration among the city’s artists. We can’t wait to welcome everyone when we open our doors.”

Su received support from the business investment team at Sunderland City Council to find a suitable property and has also helped organise three art festivals in the city, supported by Sunderland BID, Culture House, Sunderland Culture and Sunderland City Council.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for regeneration, business and housing, said: “We are delighted to welcome The Art Café to Sunniside.

“The area is fast becoming a popular hub for creatives and independent businesses, with several creative studios, event spaces and cafes opening in Sunniside over recent years, and this new venue will be another welcome addition to our creative community. It will be a fantastic addition to the city and we would like to wish Su all the best with the new venture.”