From Korean to Brazilian: 11 new food & drink openings to check out in Sunderland

1 . RIO Brazilian Steakhouse, Low Row

RIO has been one of the biggest new openings with years of anticipation for its eat-all-you can meat and salad offering. It opened to much fanfare this month after a £500,00 refurbishment of the former Halo / Bid Bigalows site in Low Row. For the non-meat eaters, you can also just do the unlimited salad bar, with an a la carte menu also available. | Sunderland Echo