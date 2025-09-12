From Korean to Brazilian: 11 new food & drink openings to check out in Sunderland

Here’s our latest roundup of new openings from over the past few weeks in the city, from Detroit-style pizzas to classic Indian dishes with a modern twist and ice cream-filled croissants.
1. RIO Brazilian Steakhouse, Low Row
RIO has been one of the biggest new openings with years of anticipation for its eat-all-you can meat and salad offering. It opened to much fanfare this month after a £500,00 refurbishment of the former Halo / Bid Bigalows site in Low Row. For the non-meat eaters, you can also just do the unlimited salad bar, with an a la carte menu also available. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Korean Spoon, Fawcett Street
The Korean Spoon in Fawcett Street is another new opening this month and has finally brought a Korean restaurant to the city. Open daily from 12pm, you can expect Korean classics like gimbap, bibimbap, corn dogs, kimchi pancakes and more. | Sunderland Echo
3. Midnight Pizza Crü, Sunniside
After building up a loyal following in lockdown, Midnight Pizza Crü opened in its first standalone restaurant in Sunniside in August. Specialising in Detroit-style pizza pies as well as Sicilian slices and sides, you can find them at the back of the Bridge Hotel Vaults. | Sunderland Echo
4. Mine, Sheepfolds Stables
The newest addition to Sheepfolds Stables specialises in breakfast options and hearty lunches. Open daily from 9.30am, Mine is named after the fact the site once neighboured the old Wearmouth Colliery. | Submitted