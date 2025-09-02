We're swapping football for cricket to help mental health initiatives in Sunderland

"Mental health is something that touches every community,” says the founder of The Fans Museum as they prepare for their latest drive to boost Mackems’ mental health.

The team from The Fans Museum, based at the former Monkwearmouth Station, will take on Sunderland Cricket Club this Sunday, September 7.

The match takes place at Ashbrooke Sports Ground | Sunderland Echo

The two sides will take to the pitch at the historic Ashbrooke Cricket Club for the event, which aims to bring the community together while raising awareness and vital support for mental health initiatives.

The day promises to be more than just cricket, with a Family Fun Day lined up for all ages. Visitors can enjoy a penalty shoot-out challenge, a one stump cricket challenge, raffles and tombolas, homemade cakes and refreshments and more.

Gates will open at 12.30pm, with the cricket match starting at 1pm.

Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley | Sunderland Echo

Michael Ganley, Founder of the Fans Museum, said:"Mental health is something that touches every community. Through sport and shared experiences, we want to show that no one is alone, and that together we can make a difference.

“This event is about fun, friendship, and supporting those who may be struggling.

"Steve Cassidy Snr is our father figure from our mental health hub who came up with the idea , we are very proud to also have his son and his grandson in the hub too and they truly represent what it is all about .

“We would like to extend our thanks to Silksworth Cricket Club for allocating some free net time for the guys to train and also to Andrea and staff at Sunderland Cricket Club.”

Entry is free, though donations are encouraged, with all proceeds going toward mental health awareness and support initiatives.