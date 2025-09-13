We're opening the doors to one of Sunderland's oldest buildings

Step inside 240 years of history as one of Sunderland’s oldest buildings opens its doors.

The Sunderland Freemasons are inviting the public to explore one of the city’s most historic landmarks as Queen Street Masonic Centre (Phoenix Hall) celebrates its 240th anniversary with special Heritage Open Days running over two weekends.

Visitors will be able to explore this fascinating building , and the secrets it holds, for free on Sunday 14th September 2025 from 10am to 4pm and again on Sunday 21st September 2025 from 10am to 4pm.

Usually closed to the public, the Grade I listed building, which is in the East End, will welcome visitors inside to discover rare artefacts, fascinating displays, and a chance to see behind the scenes at one of Sunderland’s most important heritage sites.

Organiser Paul Swansbury said: “The building will be open to everyone with access to previously unseen material and displays. Come along and explore behind the scenes at one of the most historically important Masonic assets in Sunderland.”

Among the treasures on show will be a sandstone bowl uncovered near the site in 1984. Experts believe the artefact may date back to Roman times, when Sumerian boatmen served in the Roman Army at South Shields, making it a fascinating link to Sunderland’s ancient past.

As part of the day’s celebrations, the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Ehthesham Haque, will present certificates of recognition to three local charities who have recently received matched funding from the Durham Freemasons Charity.

Love Amelia has been awarded £2,000, 4Louis received £1,500, and Keep Active was granted £800 to support their ongoing work in the community.

Allan Britton of the Durham Freemasons Charity said: “We are delighted to recognise the amazing work done by these three charities. The Durham Freemasons Charity is for everyone – to support, engage, and make a difference to lives across our Province. We are always happy to support good causes that demonstrate our mantra: we are all Stronger Together.”

Phoenix Hall, built in 1785 by the Phoenix Lodge, is unique in Britain as the only purpose-built Masonic Hall of its kind. Constructed in the Palladian style of architecture, the building has stood for nearly two and a half centuries as a cornerstone of Sunderland’s architectural and social heritage.

Everyone is welcome – admission is free.