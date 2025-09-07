We're improving community buildings in Sunderland with a £100,000 investment

Much-loved community spaces throughout Sunderland’s west area have been given a new lease of life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to nearly £100,000 in funding awarded by Sunderland City Council’s West Area Committee, 15 community venues, youth centres and local organisations have benefitted from Neighbourhood Funding to carry out vital improvements.

Cllr Beth Jones and Rev Katherine Bagnall at St Mary's and St Peter's Church | Submitted

These enhancements are making the buildings safer, more welcoming, and sustainable for residents who rely on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grindon Young People's Centre, Plains Farm Youth and Community Centre, Silksworth Youth and Community Centre, and Farringdon Youth and Community Centre have all undergone internal refurbishments to create more attractive and functional spaces for community activities.

St Mary and St Peter's Community Project has new UPVC external doors to improve accessibility for all visitors.

Veterans In Crisis has modernised its premises by updating heating systems, adding CCTV and energy-saving lighting, and carrying out essential roof repairs.

Silksworth Cricket Club has completed preservation works to the clubhouse exterior, upgraded seating areas, and repainted render to enhance its facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pennywell Community Centre has improved its café area, making it more user-friendly and accessible, allowing them to extend their partnership work with the North East Autism Society.

Hope 4 All are upgrading toilet facilities to be inclusive and suitable for both children and adult users.

Other centres, including Broadway Youth & Community Centre, St Luke’s Neighbourhood Trust, Lakeside and Gilley Law Community Association, Sunderland Training & Education Farm Ltd (STEFs), Thorney Close Action and Enterprise Centre, and 2nd Herrington Scouts, have also undertaken essential repairs, redecorations, kitchen upgrades and safety improvements, ensuring these spaces remain fit for purpose for years to come.

Most projects were funded in summer 2024, with works completed on a rolling basis – some finishing quickly, others to be soon completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Culture, Communities and Tourism at Sunderland City Council said: “This investment is about so much more than bricks and mortar. These are vital spaces where residents come together, learn new skills, volunteer and support one another.

“By making them safer, warmer and more welcoming, we’re helping ensure our communities continue to thrive. I’m proud we’ve been able to make such a difference and encourage everyone to use the spaces and get the most out of them.”

The West Area Committee is one of the five area committees across Sunderland.

Made up of local councillors, these provide residents with a greater say by working closely with their communities and drawing on local knowledge to identify priorities for their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also create Area Plans to support the City Plan, focusing on local needs. These plans help fund and deliver projects in partnership with local voluntary and community sector organisations.

One of the buildings which has seen benefitted from this investment is the St Mary’s and St Peter’s church. The external windows and doors have been replaced, improving accessibility.

Reverend Katherine Bagnall from St Mary’s and St Peter’s Church said: “We have been looking forward to improving our building at St Mary and St Peter's Community project for some time, however the cost prevented us. Thanks to the Capital Improvement Grant from Sunderland City Council, we have been able to make the entrance so much more welcoming and appealing as we grow our Project here for the Community.

“Many people have commented on the wonderful difference it makes, we are delighted. It will also help us be more intentionally greener as we save energy keeping the building warm for our user groups. We are very grateful for the investment from the council.”