We're hosting a big open day for budding performers in Sunderland

Budding performers are being invited to a big open day in the city.

Performing arts college, Arts North Studio, which is based at The Fire Station, Sunderland, will welcome budding performers, along with their parents and guardians, on Saturday 25th October 2025.

Arts North Studio | Submitted

The open day will give those considering theatre training the opportunity to learn about classes, meet the staff, and see the facilities including the 550-seated performance space at The Fire Station.

Running from 10am until 3pm, the open day will give both young performers and their parents a comprehensive overview of what the college offers.

Attendees will enjoy an arrival drink and grab a welcome pack before hearing an introductory talk from Principal and West End performer Annie Guy, where there’ll be a chance to hear graduate success stories, get an overview of courses, and ask questions.

They’ll then receive a tour of the campus’s state-of-the-art facilities, which include professional dance and rehearsal studios, changing and locker facilities, showers, study and co-working spaces, and the venue’s 550-seat auditorium.

Arts North Studio | Submitted

Potential students will also have a chance to take part in three taster classes if they wish to covering Acting for Stage and Screen, Musical Theatre, and Ensemble Singing to experience what kind of training the college offers.

There’ll be an information session for parents and guardians, which will cover course structure and expectations, fees, finding and application processes, and support and progression pathways.

The open day will close out with a performance from current students, a final Q&A, and a chance to mingle and chat with students, staff, and other budding performers.

The college will later hold auditions for those interested in joining, with the first audition taking place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Arts North Studio | Submitted

Available courses include a Two-Year Extended Level 3 Diploma in Musical Theatre, a One-Year Intensive in Musical Theatre, and a One-Year Intensive Acting for Stage and Screen course.

Launched in 2025, Arts North Studios was born from a partnership between Culture Quarter and Sunderland College, and is dedicated to opening up fresh pathways into musical theatre education.

The college offers a dynamic, hands-on training environment under the leadership of seasoned West End professionals. This approach is crafted to foster discipline, encourage personal growth, and build the confidence needed to pursue creativity without boundaries.

At the helm is Annie Guy, an acclaimed West End performer, associate director, and choreographer.

A native of the North East, Annie trained at London’s prestigious ArtsEd and boasts an impressive career, with credits including major productions like Hairspray, Bonnie and Clyde, and West Side Story.

“The team and I can’t wait to welcome future students to our campus, meet our team, tour our facilities, and experience the amazing energy that we all enjoy training in these incredible studios,” said Annie.

“I’m so thrilled to be able to bring professional West End training to the North East. Our young people deserve the opportunity to develop their skills, grow their confidence, and ultimately build fulfilling careers in the arts.

“We’re so proud to play a part in delivering that opportunity, and I hope that everyone who comes to our open day will get a sense of the passion we have for helping our students realise their potential and thrive in such an exciting industry.”

Visit artsnorthstudios.com to book a space at the next open day on Saturday 25 th October.