“We have quite simply reached breaking point and need the help of the fans. This museum contains items representing some of the most significant events in the club’s history - they are irreplaceable and if stolen we may never get them back”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emotional words of Fans’ Museum founder Michael Ganley after the venue was once again broken into last week by thieves who stole tills and alcohol, and caused “over £10,000 of pound worth of damage”.

Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley is calling on the support of football fans to help safeguard the future of the museum and its artefacts. | sn

Exasperated with the ongoing catalogue of attacks, Michael has decided he now needs to beef-up security at the site and is calling on the help of the fans who regularly visit the museum and want to help preserve the artefacts which embody heritage and history on which SAFC was built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael said it’s the fifteenth time the much loved museum and popular pre-match venue has been targeted by thieves and vandals since it opened in 2019.

During that period Michael has had to endure the theft of items including flags, replica World Cup, and even the roof lead which provided waterproofing for the Grade II listed former Monkwearmouth Train Station building.

He has also had windows broken, football table smashed, and graffiti sprawled across the walls of the historic building, with Michael again absorbing the costs.

Damage caused to the Fans' Museum during its most recent break-in. | Fans' Museum

Michael said: “This has happened so many times that we are now at breaking point as the damage caused since we opened is running into tens of thousands of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This time they didn’t just cause damage to a couple of rooms they went right through the building. This is a 128-year-old building and they smashed a number of the original windows as well as damaging some of the original furnishings and fittings.”

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley with some of the lead which was pulled from the roof.

The museum contains artefacts which represent the biggest occasions in the Black Cats history, including the FA Cup wins of 1937 and 1973.

Whilst thieves have generally targeted stealing alcohol from the museum’s bar, Michael is concerned they could target items from the collection he has spent decades putting together - items which fans visiting the museum love to see and reminisce about the Black Cat’s glory days of the past.

Graffiti on the Grade II listed Fans' Museum building. | sn

Michael, 53, said: “The artefacts in my collection represent the most significant moments in the clubs history. They are irreplaceable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To SAFC fans they are priceless and this would never be reflected in any insurance claim.”

To Michael the museum is much more than a collection of memorabilia and a place where fans meet for a pre-match pint. It is a community hub which goes out to schools to engage fans of the future as well as taking artefacts into care homes and hospitals to act as a stimulus for dementia patients and used in end of life care as a chance for people to reminisce about their passion for football in days gone by.

The museum also acts as a metal health hub for 63 people with a range of challenges.

Michael added: “I’ve had 12 years of working 70 hour weeks supporting the local community and the associated stresses and strains to keep the museum and building alive. So when we are targeted in this way it does effect me personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The day after the latest break-in we were supposed to be running a mental health support session. We made sure it went ahead, but this just adds a lot of unnecessary pressure.

“It has reached the point where I need to protect what we have got and I need the support of the fans.”

Michael has launched a Crowdfunder to help raise the £48,000 to install the latest CCTV security system and external sensor triggered lighting.

The cost of installing the latest state-of-the-art security system is greater due to the restrictions in place due to being a Grade II listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been the “amazing” messages of support from fans across the country which has inspired Michael to ask for support to safeguard the club’s history and secure the future of the community hub.

Michael said: “We’ve had so many messages from fans offering support that this feels like the right time to ask for their help.

“The artefacts have helped to create so many memories for fans. The museum plays an important role in showcasing the club’s past as well as engaging fans to support its future.

“If anyone can help by donating to our cause then please do so.”