Wearside bird flu outbreak a 'low risk to human health' according to Defra, as survey letter sent to nearby households

The letter says the outbreak “presents a low risk to human health, but is highly pathogenic for birds”.

The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Professor Christine Middlemiss, has urged anyone who keeps pigeons, poultry or any bird, including pets such as budgerigars, to complete a survey of “susceptible birds”.

She also wants people to report findings of dead wild birds to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

A total of seven swans were affected in the outbreak last December.

Defra says the outbreak referred to occurred “near Washington” in December 2021, which the Echo reported at the time.

Homes within 10km have been informed, although homes within 3km were not sent the letter.

The department had to carry out surveillance in the area for 90 days from the outbreak.

A Government website says six mute swans were affected in the Sunderland City Council area late last year, followed later by two gulls, then a third incident involving another mute swan, a Canada goose and a kestrel.

No other outbreaks were reported in the city in 2021 and none so far in 2022.

A Defra spokesman said: “As part of ongoing surveillance, we need to understand how many bird keepers there are in the wider zone. There is only a legal requirement to register more than 50 kept birds, but we need to contact everyone who keeps chickens and other captive birds, whether commercially or as pets.

“Therefore, earlier this month, letters were sent to all households in the 3-10 km zone in order to make contact with anyone that has poultry or captive birds, and encourage them to voluntarily register any birds held. We also want to ensure all bird keepers in the area receive important messages about biosecurity

“Note that we only send letters to households in the 3-10km area, since we conduct foot patrols in the 0-3km zone to identify bird keepers. This is why those closer to outbreaks would not have received letters.”

Anyone who owns birds is advised to register them at the Animal and Plant Health Agency. Anyone who owns 50 or more birds must register by law, emailing [email protected] or calling 03300 416589.

Anyone finding dead birds should report it on 03459 335577. Dot NOT touch them. Guidance is at www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu#wild-birds-in-england.

