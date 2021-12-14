Wetlands Centre closed to public after bird flu is confirmed on Wearside

The popular attraction was shut to the public yesterday and remains closed today, Monday, December 13.

The Government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed an outbreak of the disease yesterday.

A statement on its website says ‘highly pathogenic’ avian influenza was confirmed in captive birds near Washington on Saturday. A 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put in place.

The Wetlands Centre’s website says: “As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of avian influenza amongst birds on our site, we will be closed on Sunday 12 and Monday 13 December. We will also have a greatly reduced staffing level so please do contact us only if your enquiry is urgent. Thank you for your patience.

“Avian influenza, often known as bird flu, is commonly carried by wild birds migrating to the UK during the winter months. Cases of avian influenza are widespread in Great Britain.

“To protect the birds in our care and those seeking winter refuge on our reserve, Washington Wetland Centre is closed temporarily due to requirements from the UK government.

“These measures will help protect the birds at the centre. We do apologise for the disappointment we know this will cause. Thank you for your understanding.”

It adds that the UK Health Security Agency says the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the strain in the UK has never been caught by humans.

The risk of incursion of avian influenza H5 in wild birds is currently classed as ‘very high’ across England.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) came into force across Great Britain last month.

It is currently a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the UK (whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock) to keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease.

Anyone who finds a sick or dead bird, is being urged not to pick it up but to contact the the Defra helpline on 03459 335577.

