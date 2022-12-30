Sunderland-based production company New Enterprise Studios (NES) has secured a £50,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to shoot the film, which will give insight into the history and legacy of the iconic Shields Ferry.

Trainees on the documentary will learn skills in journalism, photography, videography and more. An educational programme is also scheduled for accommodate public workshops and engagement.

Volunteers will also receive appropriate training in archival skills; so they can efficiently care for the preservation and legacy of their work.

The project, which gets underway in 2023, will look at the history of Tyne ferries, the development of those services and how they have impacted on their local communities.

The Shields Ferry today is a focal point of its community and makes almost 25,000 crossings a year, carrying nearly 400,000 passengers. Ferries have crossed the Tyne since the 14th century and this is the only service that remains.

Project manager at NES, Wayne Madden, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

“The Shields Ferry has been a vital link in our region for centuries, and it’s a fantastic feeling to know this documentary will help preserve our region's history for future generations to come.

Ferries have crossed the Tyne since 1377.

"I’m very excited about the prospect of making this documentary and helping to both educate and inform people.”

NES managing director, Wayne Thompson, said: “When I set up NES, I did so with a clear goal of helping others, helping them to learn and helping them to take pride in their region.

“This project is a wonderful chance to do both of those things and we're immeasurably grateful to be supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to enable us.”

The Shields Ferry is owned and operated by Nexus.

The NES team on board the Shields Ferry.

Head of customer service operations, John Souter, said: “We are looking forward to collaborating on this exciting new documentary project which will tell the fascinating story of the Shields Ferry."

The public are encouraged to become involved in the project as much as possible. Those who feel they may have a contribution regarding the Ferry and its history, can contact the production directly by emailing [email protected]

The modern version of the centuries-old Shields Ferry. Picture by Kevin Brady.

