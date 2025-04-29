Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“We are struggling to sleep and my partner is really scared about losing her disability payment. Without it, we will struggle to pay our rent and for basic things like food and clothing.”

The words of city resident Michal Chantkowski who works full time but also cares for his partner who suffers from the debilitating condition fibromyalgia as well as asthma, diabetes, and has also been diagnosed as bipolar.

Michal Chantkowski. | National World

Two years ago her mental health reached the point where she was sectioned. Despite this, Michal says under the current proposed reform to disability payments, his partner will lose her Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the disability element of her Universal Credit.

Michal, 40, who works for a local charity, said: “I work fulltime, but I’m also her carer. Under the new framework we would lose £8,400 per year which would leave us struggling to pay the rent and for the basic things you need like food and clothing.

“It will be horrendous.

“To qualify under the new system, you need to score four points in every category. She scores four points in some categories but two in others, which would mean, despite all her health conditions she would only be eligible to standard benefit payments a healthy person would receive.”

The Government has introduced the proposed plan to cut disability benefits by £5bn to both reduce the benefits burden on the tax payer and to try and get more people into work.

The move has been criticised by disability charities, including Disability Rights UK who say the cuts will “push an additional 400,000 people into poverty, including 50,000 children”.

Michal said: “My partner simply can’t work fulltime. She has been told by her doctor not to work more than 12 hours per week.

“She is scared of what is going to happen if this bill gets voted through. I’ve been working an extra 10 to 12 hours each week to save some money, and I try to reassure her.

“I don’t want her to end up back in hospital. I just don’t think it’s acceptable that one of the richest countries in the world is potentially pushing disabled people into poverty.”

Earlier this month (April), Michal was joined by other disabled people across the city who staged a protest outside of Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson’s office.

Protestors outside of MP Lewis Atkinson's office. | Submitted

Michal said: “I would like to know from all the city’s MPs whether they will be voting for or against this bill. I hope they vote against it, rather than just abstain.”

People with disabilities want to know which way Sunderland MPs are going to vote. | Neil Fatkin

Responding to the situation, Mr Atkinson said: “The current welfare system needs reform: to better support those who need it, and to tear down barriers to work.

“While no one will see immediate changes to their benefits, I understand that any proposed changes may cause anxiety. Where local people have contacted my office about this I have offered them an opportunity to meet to discuss their circumstances and views.”

We have contacted the Department for Work and Pensions but have not yet received a response.

MPs are set to vote on the bill in June.