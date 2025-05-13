“The benefits system is broken and more needs to be done to support people getting back into work” - the response of the Chancellor Rachel Reeves when I highlighted the plight of one couple who are set to loose over £8,000 and will “struggle to pay for the basics” if the Government pushes ahead with its proposed reforms to disability benefits.

Michal Chantkowski, 40, works full time but also cares for his partner who suffers from the debilitating condition fibromyalgia as well as asthma, diabetes, and has also been diagnosed as bipolar.

The chancellor Rachel Reeves has been responding to the concerns of the city's disabled people. | Submitted

Two years ago her mental health reached the point where she was sectioned.

Despite this, Michal says under the current proposed reform to disability payments, his partner will lose her Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the disability element of her Universal Credit.

He said: “I work fulltime, but I’m also her carer. Under the new framework we would lose £8,400 per year which would leave us struggling to pay the rent and for the basic things you need like food and clothing.

“It will be horrendous.

“To qualify under the new system, you need to score four points in at least one category. Despite all her health conditions she doesn’t - the bar seems really high.”

Michal Chantkowski. | National World

Responding to Michal’s predicament during a visit to the city last Friday (May 9), the Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The welfare system we inherited was not fit for purpose and needed reform. There are too many people not working.

“There are many people that are trapped on benefits that are desperate to work, that have been cut out of opportunity for too long. That will change under this Government.”

Michal said his partner has been told by her doctor not to work more than 12 hours each week.

The chancellor responded: “The best way for this gentleman’s partner and others in her situation is to have the support in place to help them back into work to help provide the money they need to pay their bills and fulfil her potential.

“Of course, if you can’t work the welfare state must always be there for you, and with this Government it will be. But we are putting more support in place to help people back into work.

“Many people with physical disabilities and and mental health issues would love to get back to work and we need to provide more support to enable them to do so.”

The chancellor Rachel Reeves during a recent visit to Sunderland. | Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury

The Government has introduced the proposed plan to cut disability benefits by £5bn to both reduce the benefits burden on the tax payer and to try and get more people into work.

The move has been criticised by disability charities, including Disability Rights UK who say the cuts will “push an additional 400,000 people into poverty, including 50,000 children”.

Research carried out by Health Equity North showed that the North East will be hit harder than any other part of England by the Government’s planned cuts to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), which will be on average double London’s loss.

In April, Michal was joined by other disabled people across the city who staged a protest outside of Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson’s office.

Responding to the protest, Mr Atkinson said: “The current welfare system needs reform: to better support those who need it, and to tear down barriers to work.

“While no one will see immediate changes to their benefits, I understand that any proposed changes may cause anxiety.

“Where local people have contacted my office about this I have offered them an opportunity to meet to discuss their circumstances and views.”

Parliament is set to vote on the bill in June, and 42 backbench MPs have written a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to pause and reassess the planned cuts to disability benefits.

In the letter they said the planned cuts were “impossible to support” and represented “the biggest attack on the welfare state since George Osborne ushered in the years of austerity”.