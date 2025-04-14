We made a boat using traditional skills and we're launching it at Sunderland Marina

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dedicated team keeping boat building skills alive in Sunderland are launching their latest vessel.

Lillian will be launched at Sunderland Marina | Submitted

Not only does Sunderland Maritime Heritage, in the East End, house a fascinating and comprehensive collection of Wearside’s seafaring history, its workshops also host boat building courses.

The latest course has seen the completion of “Lillian”, a meticulously crafted replica of a Sunderland Foy boat - who will be launched at 10am on Friday, April 25 at Sunderland Marina.

The ambitious project began in 2019 when Phil Smith, a knowledgeable expert in coble construction with prior experience leading a successful boat building course at North East Maritime Heritage in South Shields, and Martin Wilson, a former joiner and college lecturer in carpentry and joinery, approached Sunderland Maritime Heritage with their vision.

Their proposal to establish a hands-on boat building course rooted in traditional techniques was enthusiastically accepted.

The chosen vessel for this unique educational endeavor was a Sunderland Foy boat, a small coble historically used to ferry lines, materials, and personnel between sailing ships and the quayside.

Sunderland Maritime Heritage is based in the East End | Sunderland Echo

Over the past five years, dedicated attendees have immersed themselves in all facets of traditional boat building.

Under the expert guidance of Phil and Martin, they mastered skills such as roving, cutting geralds, scarfing, and steaming using traditional oak and larch timber.

The comprehensive course covered the entire boat building journey, from the initial lofting stages through to the final rigging.

While honouring traditional methods, the course also incorporated modern techniques where appropriate.

Notably, in the absence of naturally grown oak for frame tops and knees, students learned to laminate oak strips to create robust blanks from which to cut these critical components.

Participants hailed from diverse backgrounds, including those with maritime experience such as ship masters and Tyne pilots, as well as individuals from entirely different professions like welders and council workers.

And, despite starting with no prior knowledge, all can now confidently build boats.

Phil Smith, Sunderland Maritime Heritage boat building lead, said “Lilian has been built for a private buyer who intends to use the boat for fishing and sailing.

“The new vessel will shortly be sailed to Bridlington to join another 20 or so traditional and historic vessels take part in the annual sailing coble festival.”

The newly completed vessel has been lovingly named “Lillian” by its proud new owner and is ready to embark on its maiden voyage following the official launch.

All are welcome to see her set sail from Sunderland Marina at 10am on April 25.