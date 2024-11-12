Once the biggest shipbuilding town in the world, Sunderland’s rich shipbuilding heritage still flows passionately through the city.

Reminders and nods to the once thriving industry are prevalent across the city, from the restored Doxford yard archway in Pallion to Keel Square, with its granite Keel Line artwork listing the names of more than 8,000 ships built on the Wear, and, soon, a statue will be unveiled in St Peter’s honouring the wartime women shipyard workers.

But nowhere holds more memories of the city’s proud maritime past than Sunderland Maritime Heritage.

Based in one of Sunderland’s oldest areas, Church Street East in the East End, it’s a fascinating foray into Wearside history, full to the brim with models, artefacts, photographs and documents including its mascot, HMS Venerable, a 1/10th scale model of local hero Jack Crawford’s ship, built with great attention to detail by members and volunteers.

It amounts to hundreds of years worth of seafaring history, from 1346 until 1988 when the last River Wear shipyard closed.

As well as preserving important pieces of Wearside history, the organisation also keeps shipbuilding skills alive with its workshop where they can build vessels up to 25ft.

The trust was formed in 1999 to raise awareness of the plight of the City of Adelaide which was under threat of demolition on the Clyde at Irvine, Glasgow. Recognising the need to mark and keep alive Sunderland’s maritime history, the group was established and went on to win the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2020.

Moving forward, the registered charity is hoping to drum up support for larger premises to create a larger scale visitor attraction honouring Sunderland’s rich shipbuilding heritage.

Ian Murray, treasurer at Sunderland Maritime Heritage (SMH), said: “One of the problems is that people still don’t know we’re here, we don’t get much passing trade where we are.

“Our long term aim would be to have a larger visitor centre, closer to the river, on the Hendon side. We’re very much in the early stages of drumming up support.

“We’re amateurs here, but our experience and keenness is there. When visitors do come they’re always impressed, sometimes they have more knowledge than us, Sunderland is very proud of its history.

“We’ve had a few visitors from Australia because so many people from Sunderland emigrated to Australia on Sunderland-built ships and it’s always interesting to meet them and hear about their history.”

SMH is run entirely by unpaid volunteers and completely self-funded.

It offers volunteers and people returning to the workplace the opportunity to use their time constructively. Volunteers include people with learning difficulties, dementia, the elderly, autistic people and the socially isolated.

Among the group’s projects is motorised fishing vessel Willdora to restore her to how she was in the 1940s when she was used as a Dunkirk little boat, helping to save the lives of more than 200 soldiers, one of which lived in Sunderland.

The dedicated team of volunteers managed to make her seaworthy again, with her currently residing at Port of Sunderland.

Other active projects include restoring MV Wearmouth, the last wooden pilot boat to serve on the River Wear, where she spent her entire working life.

They launched a crowdfunder for the project, with the vessel currently being stored at The North East Land Sea and Air Museum.

Mike Renshaw, who is in charge of communications and marketing at the centre, said: “Our long term mission is to research and plan for a new purpose-built maritime visitor centre incorporating a museum, a maritime library, a workshop, facilities for events and meetings, a café and a pontoon on which to berth the two historic vessels owned by Sunderland Maritime Heritage.”

SMH is working with other heritage groups on its proposal, receiving support from the likes of Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture Trust.

Ian added: “At one point, Sunderland was the biggest shipbuilding town in the world. During WWII, 5.1million tonnes of merchant ships were built in the UK and 27%, equating to 1.7million tonnes, were built here.

“It’s so important we keep those skills and history alive for future generations.”

:: Sunderland Maritime Heritage, Church Street East, is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from`10am to 2pm and entry is free. They welcome visitors and can conduct guided tours.