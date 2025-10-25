We love our new wellbeing garden, say Seaham youngsters

Pupils at New Seaham Academy in their rejuvenated school garden. | Submitted

Seaham youngsters are enjoying a new outdoor wellbeing garden, designed to support learning, play and mental wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rejuvenated space at New Seaham Academy features a wooden gazebo, fit trail, picnic tables and seating, wildlife habitats, raised beds for growing, outdoor learning zones and quiet spaces.

Pupils at New Seaham Academy in their rejuvenated school garden. | Submitted

It was created by contractors working with not-for-profit housing association believe housing, as part of a wider commitment to delivering social value in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school held a short opening event this week to celebrate the new garden, where pupils thanked everyone who helped and promised to look after the space they love.

Headteacher Steve Bilton and pupils at New Seaham Academy thank Faye Gordon and Andrea Baxter, from believe housing, and Rachel McMullen and Jonathan Horner, from RE:GEN Group, for bringing their school garden back to life through a social value initiative. | Submitted

Headteacher Steve Bilton said: “Our new wellbeing garden will be a huge benefit to the pupils of New Seaham Academy; both in terms of being a vibrant learning space and a safe, secure area in which they can take breaks and consider their wellbeing.

“We are immensely grateful for the work of believe housing who have turned a long-neglected space into a purposeful area our pupils can enjoy for years to come.”

Contractors RE:GEN Group led the transformation of the outdoor area, with support from Sunter, in a project worth around £16,000 that turned a previously rundown, unusable space into a vibrant, functional garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the same partnership, believe housing, RE:GEN and Sunter also hosted a careers day at the school, helping children explore future job opportunities.

Pupils learned about roles in construction and housing, health and safety, project management, trades, environmental work, and women in construction.

The project is part of a wider effort by be:ONE partners to deliver social value projects that create direct and lasting positive change for communities.

“It’s been brilliant to see the finished space and hear what it means to the school,” said Faye Gordon, Executive Director of Finance and Investment at believe housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to have supported something that brings real benefits to pupils and the wider community. It’s a great example of how we can work together to create places that support wellbeing and make a lasting difference, something that’s really important to us at believe housing.”

be:ONE is a strategic partnership between believe housing, Buston & Maughan Group, RE:GEN Group, and Sunter Limited, created to deliver home improvements and maximise social value through collaboration, local investment and shared goals.

Jonathan Horner, Managing Director of RE:GEN Group, said: “It’s fantastic to see children making the most of the new garden, exploring the bug hotels, enjoying the play areas, and spending time in the quiet and educational spaces.

“Projects like this are exactly why we’re proud to support social value initiatives. We’re working in believe housing homes across the area, so it’s great for families to see and feel the wider impact we’re making together in their communities.”