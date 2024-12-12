The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves was in Sunderland today and has moved to assure the city's residents the government will be doing all it can both politically and financially to ensure the Crown Works Film Studios goes ahead.

The development is set to create over 8,000 jobs in the city and could generate up to £2bn for the local economy over the next 10 years..

Fulwell 73 are behind the project and have secured private investment but public funding is also required to ensure the film studios go ahead.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave her full backing for the Crown Works Film Studios. | Contributed

Speaking exclusively to the Echo, Mrs Reeves said: "Even in difficult financial circumstances and the situation I inherited in July, we have invested £25m of the budget announced in October into the Crown Works Film Studios, working with the private sector to deliver on this project.

"The reason for doing this is the impact that investment will have.

"There is huge potential in the film industry but also in post production here in Sunderland.

"We know you've got the skills and talent here in Sunderland and this is about Government backing local people and local projects.”

The film studios are set to be built on the banks of the Wear at an estimated cost of £450m.

The development would see the city become one the leading locations in Europe for movie making.