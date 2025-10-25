We have a family ticket to give away to fireworks extravaganza at Ashbrooke Sports Ground
We’ve teamed up with Red Sky Foundation to give away a family ticket for four for the extravaganza at Ashbrooke Sports Ground on Wednesday, November 5.
Set to be the biggest Bonfire Night display in the city, the show was brought back to the city by Red Sky Foundation and it will be raising vital funds to support cardiac care to help little hearts and their families.
Doors open at 4pm with funfair rides, live entertainment, DJ sets and streetfood vendors, with the big firework display at 8pm.
Red Sky’s Sergio Petrucci said: “We were delighted to bring this event back for families in Sunderland -and can’t wait for this year’s event, it’s going to be one of our biggest.
“It’s so important that people attend organised, safe displays like this on Bonfire Night.”
Tickets
There’s two ticket types: general admission tickets are £7.50 and under 2s go free. VIP tickets are £25.
General Admission ticket holders get access to the full outdoor area where you’ll find the fairground rides, food and drink vendors, watch the entertainment and of course see the fireworks display.
VIP ticket holders get exclusive use of Ashbrooke Sports Clubhouse. They’ll receive a free drink, hot buffet to tuck into, access to all other indoor facilities and outdoor area.
VIPs can use the bar as a hub to enjoy the fairground and the Red Sky Foundation entertainment outside on the field, or hibernate indoors if the weather turns.
All tickets are available from redskyfoundation.com
WIN
We have a family ticket to give away, comprised of four general admission tickets.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: on which street is Ashbrooke Sports Club?
A:: West Lawn
B:: North Terrace
C:: East Lawn
Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, October 31.
The winner will ne notified by email.