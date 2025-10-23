What firework displays are happening in and around Sunderland this year

Bonfire Night is certainly set to go off with a bang this year, with plenty of organised displays happening around the area.

Here’s a roundup of what’s happening when:

A previous display at Ashbrooke | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland Spooktacular - Barnes Park - Friday, October 31

There’s two firework displays happening in Barnes Park on Halloween, with one ticket getting you into both.

Spellbound takes place from 6pm and is low-noise, magical and perfect for little ones.

Afterglow takes place from 8pm with bigger effects and more flames.

Doors open at 4pm for you to enjoy the fun fair rides, fancy dress competition and entertainment stage.

Tickets are priced £8 for adults, £6 for children and £25 for a family ticket from mysunderland

Ashbrooke Fireworks - Wednesday, November 5

Taking place on the big night itself, Ashbrooke Fireworks promises to be one of the best displays around.

The spectacular was brought back to the Sports Ground by Red Sky Foundation.

Expect an evening filled with funfair rides, live entertainment & DJ sets, street food vendors and of course a huge firework display at 8pm.

Tickets are £7.50 or £25 for VIP. Under 2s go free. Tickets available here.

Seaham Fireworks display - Sunday, November 2

Seaham Town Council promises an ‘audio visual spectacular’ with its display on November 2 themed around Huntrix vs Mars.

There’s also a food village, as well as kids rides on the green and in the dock.

Taking place from 5pm to 9pm, it’s free to attend, with fireworks at 6.30pm.

South Shields - Sunday, November 2

Free firework displays are set to return to South Shields this November. | National World

South Tyneside Council and Ocean Beach Pleasure Park have announced that they will be bringing back firework displays to the borough this autumn.

The highly anticipated 2025 shows are titled ‘Anthems in The Sky’ and ‘Fireworks Euphoria’ and will take place on the seafront on Sunday, November 2.

The displays will begin at 6pm and 8pm - with the fireworks being launched from behind the skatepark, on Sea Road.

It’s free to attend.

Sunderland Live Arena, Houghton, November 2 & 5

The former Rainton Meadows Arena hosts a couple of nights of fireworks and bonfire displays.

Tickets are £6 per person from Skiddle.

Festival of Fireworks, Chester-le-Street, Saturday, November 1

The Festival of Fireworks is back and set to light up the skies over Banks Homes Riverside on Saturday 1st November 2025 in collaboration with Chester-le-Street CC.

As well as fireworks, there’s a funfair, a food village and live performers.

Gates open at 4:30pm, with the main show set to start at 7:30pm.

Tickets are £6 for kids and £10 for adults from durhamcricket.co.uk