“She would would be over the moon and we are so proud of her” - the words of the family of Lesley Anne Baker who tragically passed away three years ago, but despite her terminal cancer diagnosis had made it her mission to see lifesaving defibrillators installed in every village in Washington - and yesterday (June 16) her dream came true.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, despite her own obvious challenges, selfless Lesley decided to “give something back to her community” and embarked on a quest to see defibrillators accessible to as many of Washington’s residents as possible.

She embarked on a fundraising campaign to raise money for defibrillators as well as contacting businesses at the heart of communities - in many cases pubs - to ask owners to install them on their buildings in publicly accessible cases.

To help raise vital funds, Lesley, her partner Craig Bailey and the couples’ friends began taking part in a series of charity walks, including in 2021 when they walked from Whitley Bay to South Shields.

After successfully seeing the installation of her first defibrillator in Penshaw, Lesley saw a further six defibrillators installed in her home town before she sadly lost her brave battle and passed away on May 5, 2022.

After her passing, Lesley’s family and friends have held an annual Lesley’s Legacy walk to raise funds to purchase more defibrillators as well as an awareness of where they are located.

And yesterday (June 16), Lesley’s mission was accomplished as the final defibrillator was installed on the wall surrounding Washington Primary Care Centre, meaning all 18 of the new town’s villages now have community access to the life-saving equipment.

Lesley’s partner Craig Bailey, 41, said: “Lesley would be absolutely over the moon to know her mission has been achieved. The support of the community has been amazing.

“It’s obviously mixed emotions for me today, but it does feel good to know her mission has been accomplished.

“When Lesley started her campaign, she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, which then became stage 4.

“Despite this, Lesley wanted take on this campaign as she wanted to help others.”

Lesley’s mother, Christine Baker, 67, added: “Lesley would be absolutely buzzing to see this last defibrillator installed. She fought so hard with her own health, but she still fought so hard to get a defibrillator in every village in Washington.

“She would say ‘mam, I want to get a defibrillator installed in Harraton at Novellos’, as that is where I live.

“I am so proud of her.”

The defibrillator housing is fixed to a backplate which includes a photograph of Lesley, which was arranged by Victoria Inn landlord Lee Jobling, who also helps to arrange the annual walks.

Former nurse Nev Harris has also played a pivotal role in ensuring Lesley’s dream was fulfilled and securing a community defibrillator for every village.

Nev, 60, who has used defibrillators to save a number of lives, said: “These community defibrillators are massively important. If some one has a cardiac arrest and stops breathing, then every second counts.

“You don’t know how long it will take for an ambulance to get to the casualty and so it’s important everyone knows where their community defibrillator is.

“A person will have a much better chance of surviving the sooner a defibrillator is used.”

Also at the unveiling of the new defibrillator were Washington councillors Linda Williams and Dianne Snowdon, who will also act as the guardian for the lifesaving equipment.

Cllr Williams said: “Lesley’s story is so inspiring that at a time she was struggling with her own health, she wanted to do something to help others.”

Cllr Snowdon added: “I will be checking the defibrillator on a monthly basis to ensure it works. Having access to a defibrillator and knowing how to administer emergency first aid is vital. My own dad’s life was saved after receiving CPR.”

The £1,600 required to purchase the new defibrillator and its housing was donated by Antony Ryan, who had his own life saved by a defibrillator after suffering a cardiac arrest in the sea at Roker.

Rotary North East have also played an important role supporting Lesley and her family and friends to achieve their goal.

This Saturday (June 21) Lesley’s family and friends will once again be embarking on Lesley’s Legacy Walk.