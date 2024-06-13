Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Lesley had breast cancer three times in total and the second time she was diagnosed she said she wanted to do something for people in the local area’

Over 150 people are set to complete a 12 mile walk linking 11 pubs and restaurants housing community defibrillators, in memory of much loved Lesley Anne Baker who had made it her mission to see the life-saving equipment installed in every village in Washington.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, despite her own obvious challenges, selfless Lesley decided to “give something back to her community” and embarked on a quest to see defibrillators accessible to as many of Washington’s residents as possible.

(Left to right) Victoria Inn landlord Lee Jobling, Lesley's partner Craig Bailey, Graeme Murray and Nev Harris. | National World

She embarked on a fundraising campaign to raise money for defibrillators as well as contacting businesses at the heart of communities - in many cases pubs - to ask owners to install them on their buildings in publicly accessible cases.

To help raise vital funds, Lesley, her partner Craig Bailey and the couples’ friends began taking part in a series of charity walks, including in 2021 when they walked from Whitley Bay to South Shields.

Tragically Lesley lost her brave battle and passed away on May 5, 2022, with seven defibrillators a the time already successfully installed in the town’s 18 villages.

Craig and a growing band of walkers now take part in the annual Lesley’s Legacy Defibrillator Walk to continue to promote Lesley’s quest as well as raising awareness of where people can access the life-saving equipment in an emergency situation.

Lesley's partner Craig Bailey with one of the t-shirts being worn by the walkers in tribute to Lesley. | National World

Craig, 40, said: “Lesley was one in a million. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

“Lesley had breast cancer three times in total and the second time she was diagnosed she said she wanted to do something for people in the local area.

“Despite being ill, she set-up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for defibrillators and the first one was installed outside the chemist’s in Penshaw.

“Lesley wanted to make sure every village in Washington had a defibrillator. She died before she was able to see this happen but we now just have one to go, in Glebe.

“This weekend’s walk is about raising awareness of the importance of defibrillators as well as remembering Lesley.”

Lesley Anne Baker had made it her mission to see a defibrillator installed in every village in Washington. | Craig Bailey

The walk will start on Saturday June 15 at 10.45am from the Victoria Inn in Washington, one of the first pubs to see one of Lesley’s defibrillators installed.

Landlord Lee Jobling, 48, said: “I only met Lesley once, when she came into the pub collecting money for her defibrillator campaign and to ask if one could be installed outside of the pub.

“It’s unbelievable to think she was thinking of others at a time when she was dying.

“Since being installed three years ago the defibrillator on our pub has been deployed 17 times and I know the one in Washington Village has been deployed 25 times since it was fitted.

“However, even if one of these defibrillators saves one life, then it is all worth it.”

After departing the Victoria Inn, the walk will take in other venues with defibrillators, including the Westwood Club, NE38 Sports Bar, Cross Keys in Washington Village, the Blue Bell, Ox and Plough, the Highwayman in Lambton, Cherry Tree in Ayton, Novellos in Harraton, River Bar and Keel Boat.

There are currently 160 people signed up for the walk with walkers welcome to join on the day either at the Victoria Inn or any of the other locations on the route.

Lee said: “As well as remembering Lesley’s legacy this walk is all about making people aware of where their nearest defibrillator is located so they know where to go in an emergency.

“A lot of them are fitted to pubs as they are at the heart of communities and most people know where they are.”

One of the walkers taking part is Nev Harris who as a trained nurse and firefighter knows better than most the life-saving difference a defibrillator can make.

As well as using the equipment in his professional life, Nev has also used defibrillators in the community to save lives including during the Great North Run and playing a game of walking football.

Nev, 59, said: “The defibrillator at Penshaw Tea Rooms was recently used and they really can be the difference between life and death.

“The machine does give instructions, but it’s also really important to know how to use them which is why I have been running a number of courses for people.”

In the North East there are 2,300 out of hospital cardiac arrests each year. Early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival. Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to ten per cent.

Craig said: “Lesley loved going to the pub and so she would have really enjoyed this walk and would be proud of what everyone is doing for this cause.”