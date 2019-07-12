Watch Sunderland's extreme eater Kyle Gibson in action as he takes on 5kg naan bread challenge
Sunderland super eater Kyle Gibson has completed his toughest challenge yet – polishing off a giant naan bread weighing in at 5kg.
Kyle, 20, travelled to Bradford to take on the feast at Omar’s The True Balti House where had just 30 minutes to eat a table-sized naan.
The food challenge has been running at the restaurant for more than 10 years and has only had one previous champion.
But now Kyle will join the venue’s hall of fame after managing to eat the entire naan bread with just 20 seconds to spare.
And Kyle, from Houghton, said the pressure was really on, as failing to finish would have meant he would have to fork out £100.
Instead he walked away with a cash prize of £250.
Kyle, from Houghton, said: “This is one of the hardest challenges I have ever done and with only 20 seconds left it was close too!
“The challenge has been going for 12 years and only one person has ever completed it – until now!”
And his success will taste even sweeter after failing to finish his last mammoth eating challenge at The Meat Up Bar and Grill on Derwent Street, Sunderland.
It saw him go head-to-head with fellow competitor Ross Appleby, 40, to eat a table full of food in just 50 minutes.
The spread included a 16-inch BBQ chicken pizza, sticky chicken wings, breaded chicken strips and loaded potato skins.
But the pair both fell short of eating it all – with Kyle saying it was the pizza that got him in the end.
Despite failing to beat the clock on this occasion, Kyle – who took up competitive eating around four years ago – been making a name for himself by winning a number of food challenges across the country.
Kyle even starred in a one-off Channel 4 documentary called Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute.
The show, which was aired earlier in June, followed three UK competitive eaters, who can consume mountains of food in minutes.