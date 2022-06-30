Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spin-off show will see chefs and owners from restaurants, cafes and eateries go up against each other to win the coveted £1,000 prize money.

With the first episode having already been screened, Hetton couple Daimon and Stephanie Pattinson will see their host night at the Savoury Fix at Hetton Lyons Cricket Club beamed into people’s living rooms at 5pm on July 14.

The couple were first alerted to the opportunity after regular diners at their eatery tagged it into an advert from the show posted on social media.

Daimon, 34, who cooks the main meals, said: “A Channel 4 scout contacted me by Facebook and after a conversation he asked us to apply. It was all a bit of a whirlwind from then on as we were contacted on the Thursday evening and the by the following Monday (May 2) were were hosting the first night.”

The eatery, which prides itself on “traditional comfort food” such as parmos, loaded fires and gourmet burgers, was up against River Beat, located in Gateshead, and Caboose at Blyth.

Daimon said: “They were both a’la carte restaurants and different to what we offer but we had a fantastic week and everyone really got along. With three kids it was a bit of a novelty for us as we wouldn’t normally go to three dinner parties.”

Stephanie and Daimon Pattinson in their kitchen at the Savoury Fix. Tune in to Channel 4 on July 14 to see if they win the coveted £1,000 prize in the first series of Come Dine With Me the Professionals. Picture by FRANK REID

Stephanie, 33, who specialises in desserts, added: “It was like being a star for the week. A chauffeur driven car would pick you up at the start of the night and you wouldn’t know where you were going to until you arrived.

"I did so much laughing across the three days my cheeks were aching the next morning.”

Despite taking part in the show, the first time the couple will see the episode is when it is screened to the nation.

Daimon said appearing on the show was a "once in a lifetime experience". Picture by FRANK REID

Daimon said: “We are planning on getting friends and family over. After a few drinks you forget your on national television and I’m sure there will be a few cringe moments but it was a once in a lifetime experience and if we hadn’t given it a go we’d never have known what it was like.”